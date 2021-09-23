Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, New England Revolution 3

The New England Revolution became the first team to qualify for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs courtesy of a 90th-minute winner from MVP candidate Carles Gil that gave them a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field Wednesday evening.
Goals from Henry Kessler, Teal Bunbury and Gil helped the Revs hold off a second-half comeback from the Fire and gain all three points on the road.
Bruce Arena was able to rest nine regular starters going into the evening with the Revolution having a 13-point lead in the Eastern Conference over second-place Nashville SC with 57 points and an 11-point lead in the race for the MLS Supporter's Shield over Sporting Kansas City, who lead the West with 46 points. The Revs have now gone four matches unbeaten and have only lost once in their past 14 contests.
Gil's MVP-Caliber season continued with a brilliant cameo off the bench, inspiring the Revs in the second half. The Spaniard scored his fourth goal of the season but has tallied an astounding 16 assists in the process. His late solo-effort broke the hearts of the Fire faithful, who looked to be getting their first points in five matches until he punched the dagger through into the back of the net.
Kessler opened the scoring for New England 11 minutes in, scoring from close-distance after the Fire failed to the clear the ball following a Revs corner.
The two sides then swapped goals, with Bunbury scoring the Revs' second goal in the 61st minute after Gustavo Bou assisted with his head. Not 60 seconds later, though, the Fire equalized. Chinoso Offor held the ball up in the Revs box and saw a run being made at the top of the box by Gaston Gimenez, who received the ball and finished it with his first touch into the bottom left corner of the net.
But despite a valiant second-half effort from the home side, a moment of brilliance from one of the league's best proved to be the coffin.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Revs are closing in on the Supporters' Shield and with this win also remain on course to better LAFC of 2019 for the best regular-season in MLS history. For the Fire, it’s a heartbreaking ending to one of their best performances of the season and keeps a playoff spot looking a long way away.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Carles Gil’s 90th minute winner. The Spaniard’s strike gave the Revs all three points on the road and clinched them a birth in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Who else but Carles Gil? The 2021 MVP candidate was brilliant, lighting up the attacking third for the Revs after coming on at the halftime break and scoring the eventual game-winner.
Up Next
- CHI: Sunday, September 26 vs Nashville SC | 1 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NE: Saturday, September 25 vs Orlando City SC | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)