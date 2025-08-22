Wilfried Zaha: Charlotte FC star backs up words with results

“Zaha, this Zaha that but we had the best start ever and been first in the league. So please stop chapping, especially my name.”

“Typical. We lost a game and somehow it's Zaha's fault,” he said after an April loss to the New England Revolution . “I usually wouldn't reply to this stupid sh*t, but I'm not a scapegoat for people to waffle about in at clubs anymore.

Charlotte FC ’s centerpiece Designated Player hears the chatter and reads some of the mean social media posts about him, particularly when he’s perceived to have fallen short of his best on the pitch, and doesn’t hesitate to admit it.

“I get it off my chest. People take it how they like, but I've said what I've said, and I move forward.”

“I use my Snapchat as a place to vent from time to time,” Wilfried Zaha explained to MLS Season Pass analyst and fellow London expat Bradley Wright-Phillips in a one-on-one interview earlier this summer.

“I said after that first game against Atlanta, when he scores and gets an assist, that don't expect that every game, because that doesn't come that quickly,” head coach Dean Smith told reporters last week. “And I could see other people saying, ‘Oh yeah, that's what he's going to do.’ But I think that's disrespectful to the league to expect somebody to come and do that.

It all imposed a slower burn on his full adaptation to life at CLTFC. And therein arose a few of the negative Nancys who eventually drew his ire.

“It’s understanding what he can and can’t do, what will be called and won’t be called, and what type of impact he can have.”

“It’s a tough league to get to grips with,” said Charlotte defender Tim Ream , who navigated a similar adjustment after returning to the United States a year ago following a lengthy stint in England. “It’s a physical league. It takes time to get comfortable and do the things you want to do.

All that excitement looked justified when he scored one goal and orchestrated the other in The Crown’s 2-0 home-opening win over near-neighbors Atlanta United . Yet the usual rigors of the MLS learning curve, and a transcontinental move late in preseason, were further complicated by his wife Paige giving birth to their daughter Zuri in the midst of his transition to the United States.

The English-Ivorian winger was one of last winter’s biggest signings, turning heads around the world with his arrival on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray. He was given a hero’s welcome by Charlotte supporters, hoping he could be the capstone of their slow build towards trophy contender status since entering the league in 2022, the twinkle-toed assassin to elevate a pedestrian attack to another level.

"I'm not a social media guy, so I have no idea what's going on out there, and don't want to know, if I'm honest," said Smith with a grin. "But you know, I like the fact Wilf has an opinion, and he's happy to stand up for his opinion as well and voice it."

Was that a ‘rant,’ or just a public service announcement? Or maybe even part of his core responsibilities as ‘the face of the franchise’?

“I come in, I'm respectful to everyone or whatever. But once we step on a pitch, I demand a certain level, because we're trying to win things.”

“I'll speak to my teammates and I'll be like, I'll be real with you: If I moan at you, it’s because I expect better from you, and I know you can do better. If I just don't say a word, and am just quiet, just know that I don't even rate you at all.

“I could be frustrated at my game, I could be frustrated at the referee, I could be frustrated at so much things, and that's how it comes out,” Zaha told BWP.

More than a decade in the pressure cooker of the English Premier League got Zaha quite familiar with all that. He still expects those around him to recognize the context.

Charlotte’s wholehearted embrace of their club has made it one of the league’s most vibrant markets, both around town and in the stands at Bank of America Stadium. That’s also driven up expectations around the biggest name on their roster, not only in terms of his productivity but even in scrutiny of subtler points like his body language and interactions with teammates.

Natural-born competitor

There’s an element of risk in any professional athlete putting their critics on blast. A more traditional approach is to deny naysayers the satisfaction of even acknowledging their existence, let alone their lines of argument. Zaha, however, like Kevin Durant and other notably vocal pros, came of age in the crucible of online media. And he considers honesty, in multiple forms, central to his sense of self.

“I think it's the ruthless mentality. This is what the team needs,” he said after a frustrating shootout loss to Chivas Guadalajara in Leagues Cup earlier this month. “I can walk around like a bot and not care about football or care about the team, but I just care in general, and that's me. When I came here, people knew before that Wilfried Zaha is passionate. So do you want passionate Wilfried Zaha, or do you want the Wilfried Zaha that just walks around and doesn't care?

“People got to decide which one you want. I'm still going to be me, but people can decide what they want.”

This is the product of hard lessons from a breakthrough that turned out to be the low point of his glittering 15-year career: A massive, much-hyped but ultimately unsuccessful move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United in 2013.

“When I went to Man United, when I was young, at the time I wasn't playing,” he revealed to BWP. “I was told the reason why I wasn't playing was because ‘the manager needed to trust me more.’ But then I was thinking to myself, but I got here because of what I used to do. Do you know what I mean? So imagine at that age, thinking, ‘so what do I do?’