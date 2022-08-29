Timbers formation tweak pays off, Montreal's masterful tactics & more from Week 27

Juuuust over a month left in the regular season. I’m starting to collect GIFs for my “What 2022 meant for your club” season-ending magnum opus. The end is nigh.

”While going to a back three helped, the real differentiator was in central midfield. Because of the shape change the Timbers had enough numbers to cut off Seattle’s access to the most profitable spots on the pitch, and to force turnovers if/when the Sounders forced the issue.

“The back three were strong in matching up everything that we had to manage with those long balls. So overall I thought that what we put in place, the guys executed and as a coach, you always want to see that.

“You always think about what happened if this doesn’t work or that doesn’t work. How am I going to change? I thought that today, the guys made everything work,” Savarese said about his team’s new approach, which saw the Timbers outshoot Seattle 17-9, dominate xG and hover around 60% possession until the final 15 minutes of the game, when they went into a shell (there’s no breaking them of that habit, I don’t think).

I was not the only one who wasn’t expecting this, as Seattle looked unready for Savarese’s tactical curveball (which, to be fair, he'd already tossed a couple other times this summer). Yeah, the Sounders did jump out to an early lead, but they were subsequently dominated for the next 80 minutes as the Timbers rolled to a 2-1 win that secured a Cascadia Cup triumph and, honestly, flattered the rave green guests. Portland finished the weekend on 36 points, eighth place in the absolutely brutal West playoff race (though almost everyone around them has at least one game in hand – they needed this win real, real bad).

But not Savarese; not this weekend, anyway. Instead of a low-block, counterattacking 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, Savarese rummaged around into that final 1% and had his side come out in a 3-4-2-1. What’s more, he had them committed to using the ball and pressing the Sounders .

Gio Savarese did something I wasn’t expecting in Friday night’s Cascadia rivalry match at Providence Park in Portland , one absolutely laden with playoff implications. Savarese is perhaps the league’s foremost adherent of the 4-2-3-1 (outside of the Twin Cities), a formation he’s trotted his Timbers out in for about 90% of his side’s matches since taking over in 2018. I’d say 9% of the rest were a 4-3-3, and in big games, most managers tend to roll with their default lineup/formation tactical approach.

It’s got to start happening now, or for the first time in Seattle’s MLS history, the season’s going to get away from them.

Obviously the Sounders found that out to their detriment, and it’s truly beginning to feel like they’ve run out of answers. The shape change of their own – they went to a 3-5-2 last week at LA , remember, and brought it back again this week – seemed so promising, but it left them vulnerable in midfield and unable to compensate by creating wide overloads. They were, for the most part, kind of helpless.

But Friday provided another glimpse of how, with those two guys good to go down the stretch, we might have to toss out everything we’ve learned about the Timbers through the season’s first 27 games. They’re different now, and can hurt you in different ways.

This is not how they usually go about things. Part of that, I think, is due to injuries – it makes little sense for them to be a front-foot, possession-heavy team if Eryk Williamson and Sebastian Blanco aren’t healthy, and both of those guys have been on the mend, to one degree or another, for the better part of a year.

Seattle are desperately trying to get the ball to Albert Rusnak , Danny Leyva or Nico Lodeiro , but the Timbers have blocked off all central midfield access. And then when there’s a turnover, Portland counterpress their way into the decisive free kick.

CF Montreal went to Soldier Field on Saturday and just about finished off Chicago ’s hopes for the year, putting together a thoroughly professional 2-0 win behind goals from Ismael Kone and Romell Quioto in the first half, and an airtight defensive performance in the second half following Kone’s red card just before the break.

Three of CFM’s four goals in that game started out wide. They pulled New England from side to side and ripped ‘em apart.

The Fire, who had to sub both Xherdan Shaqiri (first half) and Rafa Czichos (second half) off with injuries, are six points below the line with seven games left. They head to New England on Wednesday then Columbus next weekend, and it’s hard to imagine a path for them if they take less than four points from those two games.

They’re a really, really good team, and just five points behind the Union in the East playoff race with a game in hand. That comes on Wednesday when they host the Red Bulls .

You rarely see pure, linear growth in this game, but Montreal’s doing it. They are, in most ways, the same team they were last year, but sharper in possession and more flexible in the final third. All the stuff you could see in spurts in 2021 we’re getting to see more or less on a weekly basis, for 90 minutes at a clip, in 2022.

“The guys gave everything they had. Once again, they had to face unforeseen adversity that wasn’t expected, but they focused on the task to go and get this win, and on top of it they did it without conceding,” Nancy said afterward. “We had to be brave, and we had to be confident. Every game is hard, especially in this time of year. The group was strong mentally today, and that’s why we were able to get the win.”

Then they went out for the second 45 minutes and squeezed the life out of both the game and the Fire’s playoff hopes.

Both of Montreal’s goals in this one were generated off their re-press, which they were able to do so effectively because Mihailovic and Kone were so tight. They always had numbers around the ball in that first half, so Chicago just were not able to consistently play out.

12. Austin have been dunking on the skeptics, yours truly very much included, all season long, but had mostly managed to do it without a signature win. There were great moments, of course – goals, comebacks, great saves from Brad Stuver – but there was no single, no-doubt-about-it dominant performance against one of the league’s better sides for anyone in green to hang their hats upon.

I don’t believe anyone who said they saw the 4-1 hiding of LAFC coming, especially after last weekend’s fairly limp loss at Minnesota. But honestly, toss out the tactics – they mattered, but what really mattered was that the Verde were up for it in a way the visitors were not, and so a curb stomping ensued.

“There's a mentality,” Austin head coach Josh Wolff said postgame. “You want to come into it with a physicality, and you’ve got to invest emotionally as well. And these guys could feel it in the warm-up that this wasn't an ordinary game. [LAFC] are the best team in the league for a reason, they have quality, they have power, they have speed, they have depth. So from the starting point, in these types of games, you’ve got to answer the physicality and the emotion of it and you’ve got to have some level of control as well. And then the footballing takes over.”

The footballing never took over for LAFC, who may have quality, power, speed and depth, but who very much lacked chemistry and intensity. While I’ll argue that said lack of intensity was the main issue, that chemistry bit sure ends up looking like a big worry given that none of their starting front three – Gareth Bale, Chicho Arango and Carlos Vela left-to-right – ever threatened the space in behind Austin’s backline when LAFC were in possession.

That changed when Kwadwo Opoku came on for Bale at the hour mark (I actually thought the Black-and-Gold were pretty good over the final 30 minutes), which points a pretty big arrow at a looming tactical question: Can Vela and Bale function at a high level together? We’ve been conceptualizing it as an issue of both guys preferring the same position – inverted right winger – but the real bottleneck on Friday was that neither guy ever kept Austin honest with the threat of hard, off-ball runs in behind unless it was a pure transition moment.

Everything just kept happening in front of Austin’s defenders, which changed when Opoku came on, and is how the only LAFC goal was generated.

This was Bale’s first start and he looked nowhere near fit, so maybe I’m jumping the gun here. But Vela at his best has always been balanced by a winger who’s constantly threatening in behind the backline, and Bale’s not really a guy who does that anymore.

I’m still picking them to win the Supporters’ Shield and I still think they’ll win most games on pure talent, but they look more vulnerable than they did a month ago.

11. Minnesota just barely took care of business on Saturday afternoon against visiting Houston, rallying for a late and costly 2-1 home win over the visiting Dynamo.

The Loons are now 9-1-2 in a dozen games over the past two months, which is the best PPG in the league over that span. The issue, though, is that this one was a Pyrrhic victory as starting center back Bakaye Dibassy went down with what’s reported to be a season-ending injury inside of 10 minutes.

Dibassy doesn’t get a lot of pub but his mobility and field coverage from the backline for the Loons is significant, and back-up Brent Kallman is not remotely a like-for-like replacement. This is a big loss for a team that’s been building real momentum and should have real hopes for a sustained postseason run.