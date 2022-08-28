Pat Noonan: FC Cincinnati "robbed" of Hell is Real win over Columbus Crew

Considering both FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew are part of a battle royale near the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs line in the Eastern Conference, the latest chapter of the Hell is Real Derby was arguably the most meaningful to date.

It was Columbus’ first tally – Derrick Etienne ’s 74th-minute header – that was a big talking point for Pat Noonan afterward, with the FC Cincinnati first-year coach wondering how the goal was allowed to stand when it appeared Etienne was in an offside position upon receiving Cucho Hernandez ’s service.

An equalizer by right back Steven Moreira deep into second-half stoppage time secured a share of the points for the Crew, who twice rallied to level. As a result, Columbus sit seventh on the East table, just one point ahead of FC Cincinnati, who are below the playoff line – all pending Sunday's Week 27 results.

Tempers expectedly flared between the rivals on the pitch, and emotions carried over to post-game press conferences for both managers following a wild 2-2 draw at TQL Stadium Saturday night.

“Let me be clear: We should see the game out. You’re asking about the offside goal, so we go up 2-1. We should see the game out. So that’s on us. Again, I wonder where six minutes [stoppage time] comes from,” Noonan said. “And the reasons you get for the offside goal, the checkpoint’s different than what they see in Atlanta [at the Video Review Center]. How can the checkpoint be different? How do you not have that view? How can you not just look at that and say, ‘I should check this. This is something that doesn’t look right.’

“But again, that’s the norm. So right now I’m the excuse guy and that stinks, but I want to protect our players because they put too much into it to be robbed like that.”

Noonan, in passionate remarks, also called the offside call "f---ing clear."

Porter calls for support

Crew head coach Caleb Porter, while not directly addressing that goal, said his team deserved to score both because of what he called a dominant performance from the visitors after halftime.

And while he’s not pleased to concede almost immediately after Etienne’s goal, with Matt Miazga putting FCC back in front three minutes later, he applauded his team’s effort and wished the Columbus fans would do the same.