Seeing red: Miami's Pozuelo plants karate kick as RBNY complete comeback

As Saturday’s match at Red Bull Arena approached the half-hour mark, Inter Miami CF seemed in prime position to reach six games unbeaten – especially after Gonzalo Higuain ’s stunning free kick staked a 1-0 lead over the New York Red Bulls in the 19th minute.

But the game turned on its head in the 29th minute when Alejandro Pozuelo was shown a straight red card after Video Review’s inspection, a retroactive decision when referee Fotis Bazakos had initially shown the Designated Player a yellow card.

The Spanish midfielder went studs up into Andres Reyes’ chest, tracking the ball but planting his cleat onto the sponsor logo of the RBNY center back’s jersey.

From there on out, New York scored three unanswered goals and secured a 3-1 home victory as US youth international midfielders Daniel Edelman and Caden Clark pulled the hosts ahead during the second half. While there was some controversy around Pozuelo’s dismissal, Miami head coach Phil Neville didn’t dispute the call.

“I don’t know if you remember Manchester United vs. Real Madrid, Nani, the ball was coming over his head,” Neville said, recalling the former Orlando City SC star. “He didn’t see the defender and his foot was up there. I thought a yellow card would’ve been probably – I have no complaints with the red because obviously, the foot was up, but I thought it was purely innocent.