Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 27?

Jayden Nelson: Though we were recently accused of overlooking the Toronto FC homegrown, rest assured that YPPOTW eyes have very much been tracking the 19-year-old’s intriguing shift from the wing to central midfield now that the Reds have their luxurious battery of Italian stars to work the flanks. Nelson worked hard in the engine room to help TFC bank a badly-needed road win at Charlotte FC , and we detect shades of the fruitful breakthrough Latif Blessing made when Bob Bradley deployed him in a similar situation at LAFC a couple years ago.

Ismael Kone: While one could certainly argue that the second yellow card that got him ejected before halftime was a harsh refereeing decision, we’ll readily acknowledge that it kept him out of this week’s YPPOTW top five just the same, because sentencing your teammates to a full second half shorthanded is generally a bad idea. CF Montréal managed to hold their 2-0 lead in Chicago, however, and Kone’s wonderstrike from just outside the box was both a gorgeous hit and a decisive influencer of the game states that got them there: