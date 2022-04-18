Team of the Week presented by Audi: Toronto stay rolling, Minnesota find another gear in Week 7

Toronto FC ensured MLS Week 7 ended with no more undefeated teams, and now they lead the Team of the Week presented by Audi.
The Reds handed the Philadelphia Union a 2-1 defeat, with midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo scoring a sensational goal to seal the result. Bob Bradley gets top coaching honors as TFC moved to four games unbeaten, while defender Chris Mavinga places on the bench upon his return to the lineup.
A 2-2 draw at PayPal Park produced two honorees, with San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse and Nashville SC attacker Hany Mukhtar each bagging braces. The performance of the week, though, goes to New York City FC striker Taty Castellanos for his four-goal outburst in a 6-0 smackdown of Real Salt Lake.
CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic had one goal and one assist in what’s become a commonplace performance, sparking a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Robin Lod had one goal and one assist himself as Minnesota United FC’s offense revved to life in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids.
Rounding out the attack, Orlando City SC winger Facundo Torres had two assists in a 2-0 win at the Columbus Crew, supporting why he became the Lions’ club-record signing this past offseason.
Center backs Aime Mabika (Inter Miami CF), Ruben Gabrielsen (Austin FC) and Mamadou Fall (LAFC) anchor the defense after strong two-way games. Mabika was pivotal in a 1-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC, while Fall had a towering assist in a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. As for Gabrielsen, he had an assist and the game-winner in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over D.C. United.
The goalkeeper spot goes to Aljaz Ivacic of the Portland Timbers, whose four-save shutout preserved a 0-0 draw at Houston Dynamo FC.
Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Aljaz Ivacic (POR) – Aime Mabika (MIA), Ruben Gabrielsen (ATX), Mamadou Fall (LAFC) – Facundo Torres (ORL), Alejandro Pozuelo (TOR), Djordje Mihailovic (MTL), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Robin Lod (MIN) – Taty Castellanos (NYC), Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ)
Coach: Bob Bradley (TOR)
Bench: Alec Kann (CIN), Chris Mavinga (TOR), Matt Polster (NE), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Diego Fagundez (ATX), Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (LAFC), Thiago Andrade (NYC)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.