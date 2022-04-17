Recap: Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia Union 1

Toronto FC erased a first-half deficit to score a pair of unanswered goals, including a sensational solo effort by Alejandro Pozuelo early in the second half during a 2-1 win Saturday night over the Philadelphia Union at BMO Field.

Julián Carranza opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a back-post headed finish off a Mikael Uhre service.

But the Reds responded just five minutes later with Jonathan Osorio and Jesús Jiménez playing a one-two before the Spanish forward curled his effort inside the far post for the equalizer – his fourth goal in seven matches.

Pozuelo scored what proved to be the winner in the 51st minute, navigating through several Union players just inside the box before beating Andre Blake with a left-footed low finish from 16 yards out.