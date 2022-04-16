Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 2, Nashville SC 2

Hany Mukhtar scored his first two goals of 2022, but Jeremy Ebobisse responded with his second brace in as many weeks to help the San Jose Earthquakes salvage a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on Saturday afternoon at PayPal Park.

Mukhtar scored on a first-half breakaway following a run that began on his own side of the midfield stripe, then on an open half-volley after the break that resulted from a long throw-in.

Those goals were enough to give Nashville at least a point for the fifth time in their seventh of eight consecutive away games to start the season before opening GEODIS Park on May 1.

Ebobisse answered each time Mukhtar gave his side the lead. His first came on a free kick that found the top left corner shortly after halftime, and his second on an opportunistic half-volley after Jan Gregus redirected Cristian Espinoza's corner.