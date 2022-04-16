Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 2, Nashville SC 2

Hany Mukhtar scored his first two goals of 2022, but Jeremy Ebobisse responded with his second brace in as many weeks to help the San Jose Earthquakes salvage a 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on Saturday afternoon at PayPal Park.
Mukhtar scored on a first-half breakaway following a run that began on his own side of the midfield stripe, then on an open half-volley after the break that resulted from a long throw-in.
Those goals were enough to give Nashville at least a point for the fifth time in their seventh of eight consecutive away games to start the season before opening GEODIS Park on May 1.
Ebobisse answered each time Mukhtar gave his side the lead. His first came on a free kick that found the top left corner shortly after halftime, and his second on an opportunistic half-volley after Jan Gregus redirected Cristian Espinoza's corner.
The performance earned a third consecutive home draw for the Quakes, who are still seeking their first win of the season.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This was Mukhtar's seventh multi-goal performance in MLS, just a quarter of the way through his third season in the league. Five of those came in 2021, when he produced 16 goals overall and 12 assists to finish second in voting for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Ebobisse now has five goals to throw his hat in the early race for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, and his second and third career MLS multi-goal performances.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: In retrospect, it may have been the goal Mukhtar didn't score. On an earlier break, he spotted Randal Leal to his right, then received the return pass and had a good look at goal, but saw his effort blocked by Paul Marie. The defender's intervention may have prevented Mukhtar's second career MLS hat trick and San Jose's fifth loss.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar. Ebobisse was clinical and played an excellent early cross Espinoza should've finished. But Mukhtar was more influential over the course of the entire contest in what was likely his best performance so far this season. If this starts a return to last year's scoring form as Nashville return home, it may be time to call the Boys in Gold Western Conference favorites.
Next Up
- SJ: Tuesday, April 19 vs Bay Cities FC | 10:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup
- NSH: Saturday, April 23 at LA Galaxy | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US)