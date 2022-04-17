Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3

Ola Kamara tallied two goals and received two yellow cards in an eventful first half. Austin FC charged back with three late goals a man up to pull off the 3-2 win over D.C. United in a wild and weather-delayed match Saturday night at Audi Field.

After a fairly dominant start to the match, including an apparent Kamara goal called offside five minutes in, he got the opener in the 26th minute. Then, following what seemed to be a 32nd minute Diego Fagundez equalizer also pulled back for offside, Kamara netted a brace to double United's lead in the 40th.

The first half ended in wild fashion; Julio Cascante hit the crossbar with a header in the 45th minute. And deep into first-half stoppage time, Kamara fouled Sebastian Driussi just outside the box at the end line, earning a second yellow and dropping the Black-and-Red to 10-men— he'd gotten his first for a shirt-doffing celebration after his first goal.