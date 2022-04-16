Recap: CF Montréal 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

CF Montréal scored early and held on to a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their home opener at Stade Saputo Saturday afternoon.

Djordje Mihailovic found his first goal at Stade Saputo in the first minute when he struck a ball sent into the box by Alistair Johnston getting Montreal on the board early.

Montréal doubled their lead in the 47th im when Sunusi Ibrahim and Mihailovic combined before Romell Quioto tapped in his third goal of the season.

Brian White got the Whitecaps back in the game with his first goal of the season by whipping a loose ball in the back of the net following a corner kick at the 65th minute.