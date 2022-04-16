Recap: CF Montréal 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

CF Montréal scored early and held on to a 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in their home opener at Stade Saputo Saturday afternoon.

Djordje Mihailovic found his first goal at Stade Saputo in the first minute when he struck a ball sent into the box by Alistair Johnston getting Montreal on the board early.

Montréal doubled their lead in the 47th im when Sunusi Ibrahim and Mihailovic combined before Romell Quioto tapped in his third goal of the season.

Brian White got the Whitecaps back in the game with his first goal of the season by whipping a loose ball in the back of the net following a corner kick at the 65th minute.

Tossaint Ricketts equalized in stoppage time with a header but the goal was disallowed after Video Review found the Canadian veteran was offside.

Goals

  • 1' — MTL — Djordje Mihailovic | WATCH
  • 47' — MTL — Romell Quioto | WATCH
  • 65' — VAN — Brian White | WATCH

Next up

  • MTL: Saturday, April 23 at Philadelphia Union | 3:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada)
  • VAN: Saturday, April 23 at Austin FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
CF Montréal Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 7
Power Rankings: Austin FC, Charlotte FC & Orlando City big climbers after Week 6
More News
More News
Recap: CF Montréal 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Recap: CF Montréal 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1
Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal

Generation adidas Cup Day 7 recap: Wyatt Nelson heroics send Seattle Sounders to U-17 semifinal
LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo addresses open DP spot, Carlos Vela contract status
New York Red Bulls chase elusive first home win of 2022: "We have enough quality"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

New York Red Bulls chase elusive first home win of 2022: "We have enough quality"
Source: Orlando City sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Orlando City sign Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
With "world-class" Alexandre Pato, Orlando City seek another gear at Columbus Crew

With "world-class" Alexandre Pato, Orlando City seek another gear at Columbus Crew
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Jeremy Ebobisse, San Jose Earthquakes - 52nd minute
0:49

GOAL: Jeremy Ebobisse, San Jose Earthquakes - 52nd minute
GOAL: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps - 65th minute
0:53

GOAL: Brian White, Vancouver Whitecaps - 65th minute
Coast to COAST! Nashville's Hany Mukhtar opens 2022 account
0:52

Coast to COAST! Nashville's Hany Mukhtar opens 2022 account
GOAL: Romell Quioto, CF Montréal - 47th minute
0:58

GOAL: Romell Quioto, CF Montréal - 47th minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!