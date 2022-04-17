Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

By Phil West @philwest

Robbie Robinson scored the lone goal, leading Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night at Lumen Field – the visitors' first-ever win outside of the Eastern Time Zone.

DeAndre Yedlin punished his former team on what proved to be the winner late in the first half, putting in a cross for former No. 1 SuperDraft pick Robinson, getting his first assist for his new club.

The Sounders poured on attacking pressure in a rainy second half, with the Roldan brothers making supersub appearances out of the locker room, Raul Ruidiaz and Albert Rusnak joining in the 70th minute and Nico Lodeiro fortifying in the 84th minute.

Despite Seattle's multiple chances, Nick Marsman was arguably most tested by his own defender, Damion Lowe, who nearly headed in an own goal in the 79th minute. In the end, the visitors escaped Seattle with the shutout and all three points.

Goals

  • 41' — MIA — Robbie Robinson | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: In one of the longest road trips an MLS team can make, a depleted IMCF squad – with only 18 players dressed for the match – made history. This second straight win doesn’t quite elevate Miami to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs status, but it gives head coach Phil Neville and his squad a little more confidence, besting two teams in Seattle and New England thought to be the class of the league when the season commenced. The Sounders’ record doesn’t quite reflect excellence right now, though they’re also balancing this part of the season with the quest to make history as MLS’ first Concacaf Champions League winners.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The goal was notable not just for Robinson’s finish, but for Yedlin’s involvement in what had to be an emotional trip back to Seattle for the former Sounders homegrown star.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Robinson was solid on the night, with the goal the most obvious – but not his only – contribution.

Next Up

  • SEA: Saturday, April 23 at San Jose Earthquakes | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • MIA: Tuesday, April 19 at Miami FC | 7 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round
Inter Miami CF Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 7
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 7
More News
More News
Generation adidas Cup Day 8 recap: Christopher Aquino and Seattle Sounders advance to U-17 final

Generation adidas Cup Day 8 recap: Christopher Aquino and Seattle Sounders advance to U-17 final
Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1
Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia for U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Generation adidas Cup

Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia for U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0
Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3

Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3
Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. MIA | April 16, 2022
15:23

Watch MLS in 15 from SEA vs. MIA | April 16, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF | April 16, 2022
4:09

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Inter Miami CF | April 16, 2022
Almeyda Era Nears an End, New England Snaps Losing Streak, and a Wild Comeback for Austin FC | MLS After Dark
44:40

Almeyda Era Nears an End, New England Snaps Losing Streak, and a Wild Comeback for Austin FC | MLS After Dark
GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
1:15

GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!