Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Robbie Robinson scored the lone goal, leading Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night at Lumen Field – the visitors' first-ever win outside of the Eastern Time Zone.

DeAndre Yedlin punished his former team on what proved to be the winner late in the first half, putting in a cross for former No. 1 SuperDraft pick Robinson, getting his first assist for his new club.

The Sounders poured on attacking pressure in a rainy second half, with the Roldan brothers making supersub appearances out of the locker room, Raul Ruidiaz and Albert Rusnak joining in the 70th minute and Nico Lodeiro fortifying in the 84th minute.