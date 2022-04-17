Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 0, Inter Miami CF 1

Robbie Robinson scored the lone goal, leading Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night at Lumen Field – the visitors' first-ever win outside of the Eastern Time Zone.
DeAndre Yedlin punished his former team on what proved to be the winner late in the first half, putting in a cross for former No. 1 SuperDraft pick Robinson, getting his first assist for his new club.
The Sounders poured on attacking pressure in a rainy second half, with the Roldan brothers making supersub appearances out of the locker room, Raul Ruidiaz and Albert Rusnak joining in the 70th minute and Nico Lodeiro fortifying in the 84th minute.
Despite Seattle's multiple chances, Nick Marsman was arguably most tested by his own defender, Damion Lowe, who nearly headed in an own goal in the 79th minute. In the end, the visitors escaped Seattle with the shutout and all three points.
Goals
- 41' — MIA — Robbie Robinson | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: In one of the longest road trips an MLS team can make, a depleted IMCF squad – with only 18 players dressed for the match – made history. This second straight win doesn’t quite elevate Miami to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs status, but it gives head coach Phil Neville and his squad a little more confidence, besting two teams in Seattle and New England thought to be the class of the league when the season commenced. The Sounders’ record doesn’t quite reflect excellence right now, though they’re also balancing this part of the season with the quest to make history as MLS’ first Concacaf Champions League winners.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The goal was notable not just for Robinson’s finish, but for Yedlin’s involvement in what had to be an emotional trip back to Seattle for the former Sounders homegrown star.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Robinson was solid on the night, with the goal the most obvious – but not his only – contribution.
Next Up
- SEA: Saturday, April 23 at San Jose Earthquakes | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIA: Tuesday, April 19 at Miami FC | 7 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round