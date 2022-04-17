Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Portland Timbers 0

Houston Dynamo FC moved to five games unbeaten during the 2022 MLS season’s early chapters, though were held to a 0-0 draw at home vs. the Portland Timbers on Saturday evening.
Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic stood on his head for the visitors, robbing winger Fafa Picault on two occasions, first during an 18th-minute breakaway and then via a 64th-minute flicked-on header. The Slovenian’s sterling showing began in the 7th minute when getting down low to deny Darwin Quintero’s cutback shot.
Portland were dealt a man advantage in the 75th minute when Dynamo center back Teenage Hadebe was shown a second yellow card for fouling Yimmi Chara, reducing his squad to 10 men.
But the 2021 MLS Cup finalists couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity, with their best chance coming in the 39th minute when Cristhian Paredes’ volley from atop the box was parried away by Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, who was facing his old team.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Houston had everything but a goal as the Paulo Nagamura era continues to show encouraging signs. But dropped points at home, even if a red card factors in, always prompts some disappointment. For Portland, they have one win in five matches and moved to seven games unbeaten against the Dynamo.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: When Dynamo center back Teenage Hadebe was sent off with a quarter-hour remaining, it opened a window Portland couldn't capitalize on.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: A four-save shutout from Aljaz Ivacic kept the Timbers in the match, even if they couldn't secure three points.
Next Up
- HOU: Tuesday, April 19 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | US Open Cup
- POR: Saturday, April 23 vs. Real Salt Lake | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS regular season