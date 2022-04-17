Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Portland Timbers 0

Houston Dynamo FC moved to five games unbeaten during the 2022 MLS season’s early chapters, though were held to a 0-0 draw at home vs. the Portland Timbers on Saturday evening.

Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic stood on his head for the visitors, robbing winger Fafa Picault on two occasions, first during an 18th-minute breakaway and then via a 64th-minute flicked-on header. The Slovenian’s sterling showing began in the 7th minute when getting down low to deny Darwin Quintero’s cutback shot.

Portland were dealt a man advantage in the 75th minute when Dynamo center back Teenage Hadebe was shown a second yellow card for fouling Yimmi Chara, reducing his squad to 10 men.