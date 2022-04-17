Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Two late goals from Robin Lod and Abu Danladi put Minnesota United FC back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field Saturday night.

There is certainly no love lost between these two sides with a combined 16 fouls and six yellow cards. It seemed the away side were down to 10 men after Jack Price received a straight red in the 33rd minute for a sliding tackle. But the challenge was lessened to a yellow card after Video Review.

Minnesota opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Emanuel Reynoso beat his man on the right side of the 18-yard-box before finding center back Bakaye Dibassy for a header that beat goalkeeper William Yarbrough.

Diego Rubio clawed one back in first-half stoppage time for the Rapids due to a miscommunication from Dayne St. Clair and Dibassy. The goal was initially waved off by the offside flag, then was granted after Video Review.

Colorado had their fair share of chances to break the deadlock in the second half, but St. Clair had other answers, stopping four open looks from inside the box.