Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Two late goals from Robin Lod and Abu Danladi put Minnesota United FC back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids at Allianz Field Saturday night.
There is certainly no love lost between these two sides with a combined 16 fouls and six yellow cards. It seemed the away side were down to 10 men after Jack Price received a straight red in the 33rd minute for a sliding tackle. But the challenge was lessened to a yellow card after Video Review.
Minnesota opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Emanuel Reynoso beat his man on the right side of the 18-yard-box before finding center back Bakaye Dibassy for a header that beat goalkeeper William Yarbrough.
Diego Rubio clawed one back in first-half stoppage time for the Rapids due to a miscommunication from Dayne St. Clair and Dibassy. The goal was initially waved off by the offside flag, then was granted after Video Review.
Colorado had their fair share of chances to break the deadlock in the second half, but St. Clair had other answers, stopping four open looks from inside the box.
Lod broke the stalemate in the 77th minute before Danladi secured the three points just two minutes later with a goal to put the Loons up by two.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It was a step in the right direction for Minnesota United after losing back-to-back matches. This was their first game with multiple goals scored this season. On the other hand, Colorado are headed in the wrong direction, giving up six goals combined in consecutive outings and failing to win in four weeks.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Robin Lod's game-winner in the 77th minute sealed the win for the Loons. It was his first goal since opening day.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Dayne St. Clair. The 24-year-old recorded seven saves, including four stops within a four-minute span in the second half.
Next Up
- MIN: Wednesday, April 20 at Forward Madison FC | 7 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round
- COL: Saturday, April 23 vs. Charlotte FC | 9 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+) | MLS regular season