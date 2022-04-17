Recap: LAFC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 's ferocious half-volley gave LAFC the lead and fellow substitute Jose Cifuentes sealed all three points as the Black and Gold rallied to a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium.

Cristian Arango added his second goal in as many games and LAFC bounced back from a controversial LA Derby loss in Week 6 to remain atop the Western Conference at the end of Week 7.

Diego Palacios assisted the first two goals for the hosts, who remained unbeaten with 10 points earned four games into their 2022 home schedule. That made up for his earlier own goal, created by Sporting winger Johnny Russell's effort on the right flank to give the visitors an early lead that only lasted six minutes.