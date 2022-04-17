Recap: LAFC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi's ferocious half-volley gave LAFC the lead and fellow substitute Jose Cifuentes sealed all three points as the Black and Gold rallied to a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium.
Cristian Arango added his second goal in as many games and LAFC bounced back from a controversial LA Derby loss in Week 6 to remain atop the Western Conference at the end of Week 7.
Diego Palacios assisted the first two goals for the hosts, who remained unbeaten with 10 points earned four games into their 2022 home schedule. That made up for his earlier own goal, created by Sporting winger Johnny Russell's effort on the right flank to give the visitors an early lead that only lasted six minutes.
SKC have now lost a third game in a row and remain in search of their first points away from Children's Mercy Park this season.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This game was an encapsulation of both teams' early seasons. In their first year under manager Steve Cherundolo, LAFC have not only beaten opponents but put them away, taking all five of their victories by multiple goals. And as SKC play on without injured striker Alan Pulido, they continue to struggle to stay in games once going behind, suffering four of their six defeats by multiple goals.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Tajouri-Shradi has only played 154 minutes since he arrived in LAFC in a trade from expansion side Charlotte FC on Cherundolo's deep roster. But he's going to have more opportunities if he scores belters like this one, a looping half volley on the run set up by Palacios' ball over the top.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Diego Palacios. The left back provided another crucial source of service on a day LAFC's dangerous front three was just a little bit off rhythm. And his own-goal came on an effort play in which Russell may have otherwise scored himself or set up a tap-in. Check out his service (as well as a clever header from Mamadou Fall) on Arango's leveler:
Up Next
- LAFC: Wednesday, April 20 vs. Orange County SC | 10:30 pm ET | U.S. Open Cup 3rd Round
- SKC: Saturday, April 23 vs. Columbus Crew | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)