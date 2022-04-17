Recap: NYCFC 6, Real Salt Lake 0

Taty Castellanos broke out of a goal-scoring slump in a big way, setting a single-game club record with four goals as New York City FC bounced back from a midweek Concacaf Champions League exit to rout Real Salt Lake , 6-0, Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

An unmarked Castellanos opened his account in the ninth minute, latching onto a Santiago Rodriguez corner kick and powering his header off the legs of Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Six minutes later, Thiago Andrade beat MacMath to a Talles Magno through ball, took a touch around the goalkeeper and calmly deposited into the empty net to double NYCFC’s lead.

Castellanos, last year's Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, added his second goal in the 40th minute, sending MacMath the wrong way on his penalty kick after Tate Schmitt caught Keaton Parks with a high boot in the box.