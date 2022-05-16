Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders rise in Week 11

Cascadia rivals Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC have combined to reach seven straight MLS Cups, and their mettle was on full display in Week 11 to spearhead the Team of the Week presented by Audi.
Portland midfielder Sebastian Blanco dropped two goals and two assists in a 7-2 rout of Sporting Kansas City, a vintage performance from the Argentine No. 10. And Seattle midfielder Cristian Roldan’s do-it-all ability surfaced in a 3-1 win over Minnesota United FC, recording one goal, one assist and one drawn penalty kick as the Concacaf Champions League winners rebounded.
Their leading roles were rivaled by two strikers in fine form: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas) and Adam Buksa (New England Revolution). Ferreira netted a brace in a 3-1 win at the LA Galaxy, moving atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race (nine goals), while Buksa’s brace helped earned a 2-2 draw at Atlanta United as the Polish international scored for the sixth straight game across all competitions.
Atlanta’s Thiago Almada showed glimpses of his league-record $16 million price tag with one goal and one assist against the Revs, while D.C. United’s Taxi Fountas had the same boxscore numbers upon leading a 2-2 comeback draw at Inter Miami CF.
The last midfield spot goes to Luquinhas, whose second-half equalizer helped the 10-man New York Red Bulls draw 1-1 at the Philadelphia Union and reach six games unbeaten on the road this year (5W-0L-1D record).
Goalscorers took the fullback spots, too, with Andrew Brody’s late golazo booking Real Salt Lake’s 2-1 home win over shorthanded Austin FC. As for CF Montréal’s Alistair Johnston, his far-post shot iced a 2-0 win at Charlotte FC that pushed his team to eight games unbeaten and ended the expansion side’s four-game home winning streak.
The Colorado Rapids earned one of Week 11’s top results, beating Supporters’ Shield leaders LAFC 2-0 despite playing on a 48-hour turnaround following a postponed US Open Cup game. That win, which included two first-half penalty kicks, earned center back Auston Trusty and head coach Robin Fraser spots.
Lastly, Orlando City SC goalkeeper Pedro Gallese backstopped a 1-0 shutout win at Toronto FC. The Peruvian international has now posted a league-high six clean sheets this season.
Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Pedro Gallese (ORL) – Andrew Brody (RSL), Auston Trusty (COL), Alistair Johnston (MTL) – Luquinhas (RBNY), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Sebastian Blanco (POR), Thiago Almada (ATL), Taxi Fountas (DC) – Jesus Ferreira (DAL), Adam Buksa (NE)
Coach: Robin Fraser (COL)
Bench: Sebastian Breza (MTL), Kyle Smith (ORL), Adalberto Carrasquilla (HOU), Maxi Moralez (NYC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Nathan Fogaça (POR), Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ)
