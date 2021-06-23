Recap: Orlando City SC 5, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Daryl Dike is back! In his first start since returning from a successful loan spell with Barnsley in the English Championship, the powerful forward struck for a brace to help lead Orlando City SC to a comfortable 5-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes Tuesday night at Exploria Stadium.

The match was delayed about a half hour due to inclement weather and the Lions wasted no time to take the lead courtesy of a Nani penalty kick in the seventh minute. Benji Michel beat Judson and raced into the box where Florian Jungwirth tried to pump the brakes on his tackle, but made contact, resulting in the penalty.

JT Marcinkowski guessed right, but couldn’t get a piece of Nani’s clinical PK into the bottom left corner.

Michel doubled the lead in the 16th minute, beating Paul Marie to a chipped ball in the box by Chris Mueller and tapped past Marcinkowski.

Dike made it 3-0 in the 31st minute, latching onto a Nani through ball, taking a touch around Marcinkowski and slipping in his first goal in the 31st minute.

A second delay lasted nearly an hour when another cell with thunder and lightning rolled through, but it couldn’t cool off Dike, who struck for his second five minutes into the second half. Nani again played provider with a free kick that Dike headed downward and in off the hands of Marcinkowski.