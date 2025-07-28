Team of the Matchday: Orlando City stars shine, Alonso Martínez makes waves

Before MLS briefly pauses for Leagues Cup , late drama helped stars earn their spot on the Matchday 27 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Oscar Pareja’s Orlando City handed the Columbus Crew their second home loss of the season in a 3-1 comeback victory. Martín Ojeda provided secondary assists on second-half substitute Ramiro Enrique’s late brace before adding the cherry on top with a stoppage-time goal. It was all made possible by Pedro Gallese denying a full two expected goals on six saves to overturn an “xG loss.”

Mikael Uhre also notched a pair of goals in the final minutes of the Philadelphia Union’s 3-1 come-from-behind win over the Colorado Rapids, returning Philly to the Supporters’ Shield penthouse with their 200th win in club history.

Alonso Martínez kept the comeback streak going in a thrilling 4-3 triumph for New York City FC at FC Dallas, erasing the hosts' lead with a hat trick that included two second-half goals.