Recap: CF Montréal 0, D.C. United 0

After going down to ten men just before halftime, CF Montréal kept D.C. United to a 0-0 draw with a near heroic performance from Clement Diop . The goalkeeper went down injured in stoppage time but stayed on and was forced to make save as Montreal were out of substitutions.

DC had the biggest opportunity of the first half 14 minute into the game. Ola Kamara used his head to send the ball in the space for Adrien Perez. The 25 year-old dribbled around Kiki Struna and tried his luck with a shot. Clement Diop took a piece of the ball but continued its way towards the net. Zachary Brault-Guillard sprinted over and cleared the ball to deny a DC opening goal.

Thunder struck on Montreal just before halftime when Zorhan Bassong was given a second yellow card. The young Canadian international was cautioned for a second time of the match for a hand ball in midfield denying a counter attacking opportunity and was sent off.

Despite being down a man, Montreal stayed in the match. Diop kept his team at a scoreless draw, notably making a save on a wide open Paul Arriola at the 58th minute.

On the other end of the field, Bill Hamid almost conceded his first goal of the year at the 67th minute. Djordje Mihalovic scared the visitors with a shot from outside the box that went just wide of the far post.

DC players furiously called for a handball inside the box on Victor Wanyama at the 80th minute. The Kenyan international blocked a shot with a sliding tackle just below the penalty spot and the ball hit Wanyama's arm as he fell. Referee Drew Fisher waved off the pleas and the play continued.

After keeping his team in the game for the whole second half, Diop picked up an injury in a goal kick situation in stoppage time. Montreal had no more substitutions but the Senegalese refused to walk off and stayed on despite the injury.