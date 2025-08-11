Team of the Matchday: Orlando secure rivalry sweep, San Diego rewrite record books

We’re back from the Leagues Cup break with a bang, as stars brought drama and record-setting performances to earn their spot in the Matchday 28 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) - Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lalas Abubakar (DAL), Jaziel Orozco (STL) - Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Carles Gil (NE), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Anders Dreyer (SD) - Luis Muriel (ORL), Danny Musovski (SEA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)
Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)
Bench: CJ dos Santos (SD), Guilherme Biro (ATX), Alex Roldan (SEA), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), DeAndre Kerr (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)
Team highlights
Finding form after his Leagues Cup hat trick midweek, Luis Muriel stole the show in Orlando City’s thrilling 4-1 Florida Derby victory over rivals Inter Miami CF, opening the scoring within 100 seconds en route to his first brace of the MLS season. The Colombian striker also added an assist as Oscar Pareja oversaw the Lions' statement Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire win.
In the Western Conference, Anders Dreyer (1g/1a) piloted San Diego FC to a historic 2-0 triumph at Sporting Kansas City. As the Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate passed LAFC legend Carlos Vela (27 in 2018) for the most goal contributions in an expansion season with 29, SDFC became the first expansion team in MLS history to win five straight road matches in their debut season.
Speaking of the Black & Gold, Ryan Hollingshead scored in LAFC’s 2-2 draw at Chicago Fire FC (which also saw league-record signing Son Heung-Min debut off the bench). Meanwhile, Philip Zinckernagel kept up his stellar first MLS season, helping the Fire earn a draw with a pair of assists.
Continuing the record-breaking trend in the New England Revolution's 2-0 win over D.C. United, captain Carles Gil (130) eclipsed MLS icon Taylor Twellman (129) for the most goal contributions in club history with his classy goal and assist.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting brought the drama to spur the New York Red Bulls on to a 2-1 comeback victory against Real Salt Lake, netting a brace, including the 99th-minute winner from the penalty spot.
Similarly, in Houston Dynamo FC’s 2-2 draw with rivals Austin FC, Jack McGlynn bagged a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes to steal a Copa Tejas point at Q2 Stadium. In LA, Danny Musovski scored on either side of halftime in the Seattle Sounders’ 4-0 rout of the Galaxy.
Opening the scoring in St. Louis CITY SC’s 3-1 victory against Nashville SC, defender Jaziel Orozco scored the first goal of his MLS career from an outrageous angle to spark the STL attack at Energizer Park.
Adding to a clean sheet in FC Dallas's 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers, veteran defender Lalas Abubakar also found the back of the net, flicking home a powerful header from a corner kick.
Finally, Charlotte FC secured their fifth consecutive league triumph in a 1-0 win at FC Cincinnati courtesy of seven saves from reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Kristijan Kahlina, as the Crown continue ascending the Eastern Conference table.