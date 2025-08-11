Team of the Matchday: Orlando secure rivalry sweep, San Diego rewrite record books

We’re back from the Leagues Cup break with a bang, as stars brought drama and record-setting performances to earn their spot in the Matchday 28 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Finding form after his Leagues Cup hat trick midweek, Luis Muriel stole the show in Orlando City’s thrilling 4-1 Florida Derby victory over rivals Inter Miami CF, opening the scoring within 100 seconds en route to his first brace of the MLS season. The Colombian striker also added an assist as Oscar Pareja oversaw the Lions' statement Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire win.

In the Western Conference, Anders Dreyer (1g/1a) piloted San Diego FC to a historic 2-0 triumph at Sporting Kansas City. As the Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate passed LAFC legend Carlos Vela (27 in 2018) for the most goal contributions in an expansion season with 29, SDFC became the first expansion team in MLS history to win five straight road matches in their debut season.

Speaking of the Black & Gold, Ryan Hollingshead scored in LAFC’s 2-2 draw at Chicago Fire FC (which also saw league-record signing Son Heung-Min debut off the bench). Meanwhile, Philip Zinckernagel kept up his stellar first MLS season, helping the Fire earn a draw with a pair of assists.

Continuing the record-breaking trend in the New England Revolution's 2-0 win over D.C. United, captain Carles Gil (130) eclipsed MLS icon Taylor Twellman (129) for the most goal contributions in club history with his classy goal and assist.

Opening the scoring in St. Louis CITY SC’s 3-1 victory against Nashville SC, defender Jaziel Orozco scored the first goal of his MLS career from an outrageous angle to spark the STL attack at Energizer Park.

Adding to a clean sheet in FC Dallas's 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers, veteran defender Lalas Abubakar also found the back of the net, flicking home a powerful header from a corner kick.