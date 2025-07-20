Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami turn on afterburners, El Tráfico stars deliver

But first, the Matchday 26 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi features a virtuoso performance, a nail-biter and a chaotic derby.

All eyes are on Texas, where the best in MLS and LIGA MX clash on Wednesday in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Team highlights

Lionel Messi was sensational in Inter Miami CF’s 5-1 rout of the New York Red Bulls, adding a pair of assists to his sixth brace in seven matches, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 35g/25a over a two-year span.

The supporting cast also stunned at Sports Illustrated Stadium, with Telasco Segovia netting a brace of his own alongside Jordi Alba’s 1g/2a performance. In his first year, head coach Javier Mascherano has kept the Herons within striking distance of a Supporters’ Shield repeat.

On the opposite coast, El Tráfico delivered another derby classic in typical rollercoaster fashion as LA Galaxy mounted a relentless comeback to draw 3-3 against rivals LAFC at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga became the first player to score in six consecutive El Tráfico matches, passing Zlatan Ibrahimović for the second-most goals in derby history (10) to put LAFC in front, only for Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida to equalize on the last touch of the game.