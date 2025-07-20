Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami turn on afterburners, El Tráfico stars deliver

All eyes are on Texas, where the best in MLS and LIGA MX clash on Wednesday in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
But first, the Matchday 26 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi features a virtuoso performance, a nail-biter and a chaotic derby.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Roman Celentano (CIN) - Jordi Alba (MIA), Jack Elliott (CHI), Maya Yoshida (LA) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Pep Biel (CLT), Telasco Segovia (MIA) - Danny Musovski (SEA), Petar Musa (DAL), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Javier Mascherano (MIA)
Bench: Chris Brady (CHI), Ian Pilcher (SD), Luca Orellano (CIN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Omir Fernandez (POR), Pedro de la Vega (SEA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Gabriel Pec (LA), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Team highlights
Lionel Messi was sensational in Inter Miami CF’s 5-1 rout of the New York Red Bulls, adding a pair of assists to his sixth brace in seven matches, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 35g/25a over a two-year span.
The supporting cast also stunned at Sports Illustrated Stadium, with Telasco Segovia netting a brace of his own alongside Jordi Alba’s 1g/2a performance. In his first year, head coach Javier Mascherano has kept the Herons within striking distance of a Supporters’ Shield repeat.
On the opposite coast, El Tráfico delivered another derby classic in typical rollercoaster fashion as LA Galaxy mounted a relentless comeback to draw 3-3 against rivals LAFC at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga became the first player to score in six consecutive El Tráfico matches, passing Zlatan Ibrahimović for the second-most goals in derby history (10) to put LAFC in front, only for Galaxy captain Maya Yoshida to equalize on the last touch of the game.
The goals continued to flow in Seattle Sounders FC's 3-2 win over the San Jose Earthquakes, as Danny Musovski led the way with two goals off the bench. Staying in the Western Conference, FC Dallas striker Petar Musa added an assist to his brace in a comfortable 3-0 victory against St. Louis CITY SC.
Continuing the trend, Martín Ojeda earned Orlando City a 2-1 win at the New England Revolution with a pair of finishes to extend his club-record goal contribution streak to nine games and claim Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors.
Similarly, in Charlotte FC’s 3-2 triumph at Atlanta United, Pep Biel (1g/2a) passed Karol Swiderski for the most multi-goal contribution games in club history (8).
Jack Elliott got it done on both ends of the pitch for Chicago Fire FC in their 2-0 win at CF Montréal, keeping a clean sheet and flicking home a header for his first Fire goal.
Finally, Roman Celentano ensured FC Cincinnati left America First Field with a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake courtesy of seven essential saves.