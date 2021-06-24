Recap: New England Revolution 3, New York Red Bulls 2

Carles Gil put on a show Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium, recording three assists in a 3-2 win as the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution staved off a second-half rally from the New York Red Bulls to claim their fifth straight victory.

Gil got New England rolling in the 26th minute, sending Tajon Buchanan clear on goalkeeper Carlos Coronel with a left-footed scoop pass that cut out several RBNY defenders. The Canadian winger made no mistake, volleying home for the 1-0 lead.

New England’s captain dished out his second helper in the 32nd minute, picking out left back DeJuan Jones’ darting run behind RBNY right back Kyle Duncan. Jones cut onto his right foot and picked out the near post, giving the Revolution a 2-0 advantage.

Gustavo Bou then gave New England some breathing room out of the halftime break, netting in the 51st minute after collecting a clearance that stood as Gil’s third assist. The Argentine striker had plenty of work to do, sprinting from inside his own half before beating Coronel with an outside-of-the-foot finish that sent the Revolution to 3-0.

But the Red Bulls didn’t fade away, and Patryk Klimala made it 3-1 by depositing his first MLS goal in the 53rd minute. Left back John Tolkin pinged in service to Fabio, who chested the ball down for his strike partner to finish under Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner.

New York’s comeback attempts continued in the 75th minute when Andres Reyes rifled home a right-footed shot that clawed the visitors back to 3-2. New England couldn’t clear a corner kick, and the Colombian center back cleaned up a third-ditch effort.