Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Columbus Crew 0

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 1-0 victory over visiting Columbus Crew on Saturday night in a meeting of 2020 silverware winners.

Andre Blake needed only two saves to preserve his sixth clean sheet of the season, but that included a late 1-on-1 denial of Marlon Hairston from close range.

The defending Supporters Shield champion Union returned even on points with Orlando in second place in the Eastern Conference with the victory, while stretching their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Philadelphia also won for the first time in its last five attempts against the defending MLS Cup champion Crew, who saw their three-match win streak snapped.

Goals

  • 24' - PHI - Jamiro Monteiro | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This may not have been the most visually impressive of Philadelphia's five victories this season, but it was likely the most important from a confidence standpoint. Columbus won both league meetings between these teams in 2020. Philadelphia only lost twice in 21 matches against everyone else on their schedule.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Blake was rarely called into action in what was a cagey match played largely between the penalty areas. But when he was, he was spectacular in denying Hairston's effort from inside the left side of the penalty area in the 82nd minute.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Jamiro Monteiro. His goal was the icing on the cake that was his tireless performance in central midfield on a night the Union needed reinforcements there. Brujo Martinez missed the match while serving a yellow card-accumulation suspension, and Anthony Fontana was unavailable because he has been placed in the league's concussion protocol.

Up Next

  • PHI: Saturday, June 26 at Chicago Fire FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
  • CLB: Sunday, June 27 at Austin FC (8pm ET | FS1, MLS LIVE on DAZN in Canada)
