Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Daniel Salloi struck for a first-half brace to help Sporting Kansas City secure a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids in a Western Conference showdown Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.

Salloi added to an impressive resume for Comeback Player of the Year with his fifth and sixth goals of the year after one goal in his last two years combined as Sporting bounced back from a road loss to the Portland Timbers to win for the fourth time in their last six matches.

Jaylin Lindsey started the sequence that led to Salloi’s first goal with a ball into space down the line that Johnny Russell ran on to. From the end line, the Scottish winger cut the ball back into the box where Salloi scored with a first-time strike in the 14th minute.

Salloi’s second was also a well-worked goal with Andreu Fontas attacking the space given before finding Felipe Hernandez, who turned and perfectly set Salloi’s left foot and the Hungarian hit a shot with pace that beat Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough inside the near post.

Salloi then played provider for Hernandez’s first MLS goal, a low strike that kissed the far post before caroming into the goal that concluded a 19-pass sequence for SKC.