Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Daniel Salloi struck for a first-half brace to help Sporting Kansas City secure a 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids in a Western Conference showdown Wednesday at Children’s Mercy Park.
Salloi added to an impressive resume for Comeback Player of the Year with his fifth and sixth goals of the year after one goal in his last two years combined as Sporting bounced back from a road loss to the Portland Timbers to win for the fourth time in their last six matches.
Jaylin Lindsey started the sequence that led to Salloi’s first goal with a ball into space down the line that Johnny Russell ran on to. From the end line, the Scottish winger cut the ball back into the box where Salloi scored with a first-time strike in the 14th minute.
Salloi’s second was also a well-worked goal with Andreu Fontas attacking the space given before finding Felipe Hernandez, who turned and perfectly set Salloi’s left foot and the Hungarian hit a shot with pace that beat Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough inside the near post.
Salloi then played provider for Hernandez’s first MLS goal, a low strike that kissed the far post before caroming into the goal that concluded a 19-pass sequence for SKC.
Tim Melia’s bid for a clean sheet ended in the 84th minute when Lalas Abubakar’s header off the crossbar caromed off Keegan Rosenberry and into the net.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: When Sporting KC play they way they did Wednesday night, two things are fact — they’re really tough to beat and they score beautiful team goals. It was a glorious performance against a Colorado team that had won their last two and five out of their last six games. The Rapids ran into a buzzsaw at Children’s Mercy Park and never truly got out of first gear.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Count them up — 19 passes led to a moment Hernandez won’t soon forget — the homegrown’s first career MLS goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Salloi was absolutely buzzing out there and could have probably scored two more goals on the night. In addition to a first-half brace, the homegrown winger added an assist as he impacted all three goals.
Next Up
- SKC: Saturday, June 26 vs. LAFC | 5:30 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes | MLS regular season
- COL: Sunday, July 4 vs. Seattle Sounders | 9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ | MLS regular season