Recap: Nashville SC 3, Toronto FC 2

Haakenson scored a brace in the final 10 minutes of the match, notching goals in the 83rd and 92nd minute of play to lead his side to victory

The home side began the match with a controlling tempo, working through their Designated Players' Randall Leal and Hany Mukhtar. The duo combined early with some combination play down the right hand side of the pitch, but the Toronto defense was resilient, holding them off each time.

Toronto eventually found their way into the game, however, with the away side opening the scoring in the 26th minute of play through Jonathan Osorio.The Canadian midfielder was fed a delicious ball across the 6' yard box from teammate Auro and he slotted home in the bottom left corner. Osorio's opener was the first goal ever scored by a Toronto player against Nashville while also being an extension of his club record, being the 23rd opponent he has ever scored against.

It wasn't until the 62nd minute when Nashville found themselves on the scoresheet. 2020 Superdraft pick Jack Maher stepped up to the plate to score his first career MLS goal, and it happened to be on his first start of the 2021 season, too.

As the match went on, neither team seemed to be asserting dominance over the other, but Toronto substitute Patrick Mullins eventually scored what thought would be a game-winner moments after coming on in the 79th minute. He headed home a Michael Bradley corner to put his side up 2-1.