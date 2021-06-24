Recap: Seattle Sounders 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Raul Ruidiaz converted an 88th-minute penalty with for his eighth goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders extended their club-record unbeaten start to the season to 10 matches with s 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night at Lumen Field.

Ruidiaz's spot kick -- a coolly taken Panenka -- canceled out Albert Rusnak's converted penalty 10 minutes earlier and helped Seattle win its second straight after returning from the international break.

Some 20 minutes before that, Cristian Roldan opened the scoring when he scored the match's only goal from open play, putting away a rebound after David Ochoa saved Will Bruin's initial attempt.

Goals

  • 58' - SEA - Cristian Roldan | WATCH
  • 79' - RSL - Abert Rusnak (PK) | WATCH
  • 88' - SEA - Raul Ruidiaz (PK)

Up Next

  • SEA: Saturday, June 26 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
  • RSL: Saturday, June 26 vs. Houston Dynamo (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
Seattle Sounders FC Real Salt Lake

