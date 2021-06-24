Recap: LAFC 2, FC Dallas 0

LAFC picked up their third win of the season, beating FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium.

The hosts got off to a quick start, with star man Carlos Vela scoring after just four minutes. From outside the box, midfielder Eduard Atuesta sent a perfect through ball toward the penalty spot, where Vela received and quickly struck on the turn for his first goal of the season.

LAFC used the goal as a foundation for a half where they were the dominant side, and added shots to their count accordingly. They got close again to scoring in the 44th minute, when Jose Cifuentes' shot from outside the box was saved by Jimmy Maurer. For their part, Dallas had opportunities but ended the first half without a shot on goal.

Dallas had the first meaningful scoring opportunity of the second half, with Ryan Hollingshead's header forcing LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero into a save. LAFC maintained much of the first half performance, though, forcing Maurer to bail his side out again and again.

Eventually, though, LAFC got a second through Latif Blessing in the 68th minute. From the left side of goal, Vela sent a ball across the goal line and Blessing was there to meet it, scoring from close range to record his first goal of the 2021 season.