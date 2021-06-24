Recap: LAFC 2, FC Dallas 0

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

LAFC picked up their third win of the season, beating FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium.

The hosts got off to a quick start, with star man Carlos Vela scoring after just four minutes. From outside the box, midfielder Eduard Atuesta sent a perfect through ball toward the penalty spot, where Vela received and quickly struck on the turn for his first goal of the season.

LAFC used the goal as a foundation for a half where they were the dominant side, and added shots to their count accordingly. They got close again to scoring in the 44th minute, when Jose Cifuentes' shot from outside the box was saved by Jimmy Maurer. For their part, Dallas had opportunities but ended the first half without a shot on goal.

Dallas had the first meaningful scoring opportunity of the second half, with Ryan Hollingshead's header forcing LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero into a save. LAFC maintained much of the first half performance, though, forcing Maurer to bail his side out again and again.

Eventually, though, LAFC got a second through Latif Blessing in the 68th minute. From the left side of goal, Vela sent a ball across the goal line and Blessing was there to meet it, scoring from close range to record his first goal of the 2021 season.

The pace of the game slowed slightly, but still Maurer was forced into a few more saves to keep the scoreline as is. In the end, LAFC picked up ta morale-boosting heir first clean sheet of the season while Dallas remain bottom of the Western Conference.

Advertising

Goals

  • 4' - LAFC - Carlos Vela | WATCH
  • 69' - LAFC - Latif Blessing | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC picked up their first win in three matches with a solid performance over the West's bottom team, and got the boost of Carlos Vela scoring his first goal of 2021. As for Dallas, Maurer provided a bright spot as they continue to struggle going forward. The team recorded only one shot on target out of 13, a Hollingshead header early in the second half.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Vela finally got on the scoresheet this season with a goal in the fourth minute, the result of a smart pass from Atuesta from outside the box.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: The best version of Vela was on display against Dallas, as he put up a goal and an assist for LAFC and recorded seven shots overall.

Next Up

Los Angeles Football Club FC Dallas

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS projected lineups - Week 9
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 9
Player Availability Report

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, LA Galaxy 2

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, LA Galaxy 2
Recap: LAFC 2, FC Dallas 0

Recap: LAFC 2, FC Dallas 0
Recap: Seattle Sounders 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Recap: Seattle Sounders 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Portland Timbers 2

Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Portland Timbers 2
Recap: Nashville SC 3, Toronto FC 2

Recap: Nashville SC 3, Toronto FC 2
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Colorado Rapids 1
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. DAL | June 23, 2021
15:22

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. DAL | June 23, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. LA | June 23, 2021
15:09

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. LA | June 23, 2021
Carlos Vela, Chicharito, & Nani find the back of the net | All Goals Week 9
20:57

Carlos Vela, Chicharito, & Nani find the back of the net | All Goals Week 9
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. FC Dallas | June 23, 2021
2:27

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. FC Dallas | June 23, 2021
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.