Recap: Minnesota United FC 2, Austin FC 0

New signings Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou took the headlines on Wednesday night, scoring two goals inside the first 20 minutes of the match en route to a 2-0 Minnesota United FC win over Austin FC at Allianz Field.

The Loons got a goal less than 10 minutes into the match — and almost immediately after Nick Lima was an early sub out for Austin FC — when Fragapane got on the end of a Romain Metanire pass and hammered it home for the lead and his second goal in as many games in a Loons jersey. The relatively recent Argentine acquisition then hooked up with fellow newcomer Hunou on a corner-kick goal in the 18th minute to double the home side's lead.

While the first half had some chances for Austin, most notably a 31st-minute Diego Fagundez shot from distance that Tyler Miller was just able to meet at the far post, it was dominated by the Loons, judging by the stat sheet and the eyeball test.

The second half threatened to start with more of the same, with Fragapane getting off a good attempt at a second goal less than a minute after play resumed, on a shot that smacked the crossbar. Austin FC continued to battle, with Brad Stuver getting a key save on a Niko Hansen shot to keep the deficit to two, and then Fagundez nearly engineered an own-goal in the 59th minute by making an end-line run and caroming the ball off Bakaye Dibassy.