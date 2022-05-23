Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: DP forwards, Argentine playmakers shine in Week 13

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi are on the Team of the Week presented by Audi.

22MLS_TOTW_WK13

Vela’s been a regular honoree ever since coming to MLS in 2018, and the DP’s off-the-bench goal helped start a 2-0, rain-delayed win at the Columbus Crew. As for Driussi, his Landon Donovan MLS MVP case only builds with a goal and all-around strong night in a 2-2 comeback draw vs. Orlando City SC.

Players of a similar mold also appear on Week 13’s edition, with Houston Dynamo FC’s own DP striker, Sebastian Ferreira, notching 1g/2a in a 3-0 win at the LA Galaxy. Atlanta United’s own Argentine playmaker, league-record signing Thiago Almada, had 1g/1a in a 2-2 draw at Nashville SC.

The forward line features Nashville’s CJ Sapong, who continues to be much more than a hold-up magician after his 1g/1a showing vs. Atlanta. As for the midfield crew, Jack Price (Colorado Rapids) and Pablo Ruiz (Real Salt Lake) anchor the ranks in perhaps underappreciated fashion. Price was huge in a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, and the same applies to Ruiz in a 2-1 win at CF Montréal.

New England Revolution right back Brandon Bye had one of the performances of the weekend, tallying three assists in a 3-2 win at FC Cincinnati. Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner had a helper in a 2-0 win at the Portland Timbers, and NYCFC center back Alexander Callens anchored his club's fifth-straight shutout in a 1-0 result over Chicago Fire FC.

At goalkeeper, Drake Callender's four-save performance buoyed Inter Miami CF’s 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. His head coach, Phil Neville, is recognized for snapping a four-game winless skid and halting RBNY’s six-game unbeaten road run to start the year.

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Drake Callender (MIA) – Kai Wagner (PHI), Alexander Callens (NYC), Brandon Bye (NE) – Thiago Almada (ATL), Jack Price (COL), Pablo Ruiz (RSL), Sebastian Driussi (ATX) – Carlos Vela (LAFC), CJ Sapong (NSH), Sebastian Ferreira (HOU) 

Coach: Phil Neville (MIA)

Bench: Steve Clark (HOU), DJ Taylor (MIN), Thomas McNamara (NE), Alejandro Bedoya (PHI), Paul Arriola (DAL), Michael Estrada (DC), Daniel Rios (CLT)

22MLS_Audi_WK13

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Team of the Week Carlos Vela CJ Sapong Sebastián Ferreira Thiago Almada Jack Price Pablo Ruiz Sebastián Driussi Kai Wagner Alexander Callens Brandon Bye Drake Callender

Related Stories

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC dominate lineup in Week 12
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders rise in Week 11
Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Cincinnati reach new heights in Week 10
More News
More News
New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević
Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman out 8-12 weeks with quad injury

Atlanta United defender Andrew Gutman out 8-12 weeks with quad injury
Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastián Ferreira wins Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastián Ferreira wins Continental Player of the Week
US Open Cup: What awaits MLS teams in the Round of 16?
US Open Cup

US Open Cup: What awaits MLS teams in the Round of 16?
Team of the Week presented by Audi: DP forwards, Argentine playmakers shine in Week 13

Team of the Week presented by Audi: DP forwards, Argentine playmakers shine in Week 13
Jim Curtin addresses Brenden Aaronson-Leeds reports, Union’s sell-on windfall
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Jim Curtin addresses Brenden Aaronson-Leeds reports, Union’s sell-on windfall
More News
Video
Video
A Franchise History First For Real Salt Lake, Paul Arriola Shines, and MORE | MLS Review Show
25:42

A Franchise History First For Real Salt Lake, Paul Arriola Shines, and MORE | MLS Review Show
Revs show off, Texas clubs hit bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:46

Revs show off, Texas clubs hit bangers! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union | May 22, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. Philadelphia Union | May 22, 2022
Watch Every Single Goal in Week 13!
20:30

Watch Every Single Goal in Week 13!
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10