Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Philadelphia Union 2

The Philadelphia Union reclaimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference with an emphatic 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday night.

The Union got on the board early and with a bang. From a long throw-in routine that caused the Timbers problems throughout the night, Daniel Gazdag got on the end of a flicked header from Alejandro Bedoya. The Hungarian midfielder found the back of the net with an audacious overhead kick, his seventh goal in 12 matches in 2022.

Just three minutes after the break, the visitors doubled their lead. Sergio Santos scored his first goal of the year, heading home an inch-perfect cross from fullback Kai Wagner, giving goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic no chance with the finish.