Recap: Nashville SC 2, Atlanta United 2

After a nearly three-hour rain delay halted the match with just under 20 minutes elapsed, the two teams combined for three goals in a frantic seven-minute span, with CJ Sapong's opener in the 25th minute cancelled out not long after by Thiago Almada after a Joe Willis goalkeeping blunder. But Hany Mukhtar put Nashville ahead once more on a near-post finish following a defensive breakdown by Atlanta, making it 2-1 just past the half-hour mark.