Recap: Nashville SC 2, Atlanta United 2

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Atlanta United found a dramatic late equalizer against Nashville SC through Dom Dwyer at GEODIS Park on Saturday evening, as the two teams played to a 2-2 draw.

After a nearly three-hour rain delay halted the match with just under 20 minutes elapsed, the two teams combined for three goals in a frantic seven-minute span, with CJ Sapong's opener in the 25th minute cancelled out not long after by Thiago Almada after a Joe Willis goalkeeping blunder. But Hany Mukhtar put Nashville ahead once more on a near-post finish following a defensive breakdown by Atlanta, making it 2-1 just past the half-hour mark.

Nashville's unsuccessful attempts to find an insurance goal, though, ultimately saw Atlanta pull level in the 88th minute as Dwyer delivered the leveler and an away point for the visitors.

Goals

  • 25' - NSH - CJ Sapong | WATCH
  • 27 - ATL - Thiago Almada | WATCH
  • 32' - NSH - Hany Mukhtar | WATCH
  • 88' - ATL - Dom Dwyer | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Those that stuck around to watch a match that stretched into the late hours in Music City were treated to a fun affair between two Southeastern foes. And while Nashville's unbeaten streak at home now sits at 24 matches, they certainly will feel they should have closed out all three points. It wasn't quite the vengeance Atlanta were looking for after their US Open Cup loss to Nashville, but they'll at least take a point back home with them through Dwyer's late heroics.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Atlanta United's early-season knack for late goals was put on display once more. This time, it was Dwyer pulling his team level with just minutes remaining in normal time.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar. He bagged a goal for himself for after assisting on CJ Sapong's opener minutes after a lengthy weather delay. That's now four goals and five assists for the DP midfielder.

Next Up

  • NSH: Wednesday, May 25 at Louisville City FC | 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Round of 16
  • ATL: Saturday, May 28 vs. Columbus Crew | 7:00 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada) | MLS regular season
Atlanta United FC Nashville SC

Related Stories

Nashville SC look to "move forward" after disappointing weather-delayed draw against Atlanta United
Gut check time! Who has the most to prove in MLS Week 13?
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 12
More News
More News
Nashville SC look to "move forward" after disappointing weather-delayed draw against Atlanta United

Nashville SC look to "move forward" after disappointing weather-delayed draw against Atlanta United
New England Revolution confident luck turning around after raining golazos in Cincy

New England Revolution confident luck turning around after raining golazos in Cincy
Recap: Nashville SC 2, Atlanta United 2

Recap: Nashville SC 2, Atlanta United 2
Clint Dempsey thanks family in emotional Hall of Fame acceptance speech

Clint Dempsey thanks family in emotional Hall of Fame acceptance speech
Recap: Columbus Crew 0, LAFC 2

Recap: Columbus Crew 0, LAFC 2
Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, New England Revolution 3

Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, New England Revolution 3
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from NSH vs. ATL | May 21, 2022
14:36

Watch MLS in 15 from NSH vs. ATL | May 21, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC | May 21, 2022
4:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC | May 21, 2022
WATCH: Dom Dwyer stuns GEODIS Park with late equalizer
0:50

WATCH: Dom Dwyer stuns GEODIS Park with late equalizer
SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 60th minute
0:25

SAVE: Joe Willis, Nashville SC - 60th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10