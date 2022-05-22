Recap: Nashville SC 2, Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United found a dramatic late equalizer against Nashville SC through Dom Dwyer at GEODIS Park on Saturday evening, as the two teams played to a 2-2 draw.
After a nearly three-hour rain delay halted the match with just under 20 minutes elapsed, the two teams combined for three goals in a frantic seven-minute span, with CJ Sapong's opener in the 25th minute cancelled out not long after by Thiago Almada after a Joe Willis goalkeeping blunder. But Hany Mukhtar put Nashville ahead once more on a near-post finish following a defensive breakdown by Atlanta, making it 2-1 just past the half-hour mark.
Nashville's unsuccessful attempts to find an insurance goal, though, ultimately saw Atlanta pull level in the 88th minute as Dwyer delivered the leveler and an away point for the visitors.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Those that stuck around to watch a match that stretched into the late hours in Music City were treated to a fun affair between two Southeastern foes. And while Nashville's unbeaten streak at home now sits at 24 matches, they certainly will feel they should have closed out all three points. It wasn't quite the vengeance Atlanta were looking for after their US Open Cup loss to Nashville, but they'll at least take a point back home with them through Dwyer's late heroics.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Atlanta United's early-season knack for late goals was put on display once more. This time, it was Dwyer pulling his team level with just minutes remaining in normal time.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar. He bagged a goal for himself for after assisting on CJ Sapong's opener minutes after a lengthy weather delay. That's now four goals and five assists for the DP midfielder.
Next Up
- NSH: Wednesday, May 25 at Louisville City FC | 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Round of 16
- ATL: Saturday, May 28 vs. Columbus Crew | 7:00 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada) | MLS regular season