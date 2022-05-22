Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, New England Revolution 3

Tommy McNamara scored an 89th-minute game-winner to send the New England Revolution to a 3-2 road victory over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday.
The match looked destined for a 2-2 draw until McNamara's dramatic late finish, which was the final of three class goals from the Revs on the night, the other two of which were scored by Sebastian Lletget and Adam Buksa.
The Revs started the game off with a bang. Lletget's scissor kick golazo to open the scoring in the 17th minute was an instant AT&T 5G Goal of the Week contender, giving the visitors the early 1-0 lead. Nine minutes later, Cincinnati responded through Brandon Vázquez's seventh goal of the season, as the American forward rose above everybody to head home John Nelson's cross.
After Buksa put New England back ahead with a stunning back heel, Cincinnati equalized once again with an impressive finish of their own. Barreal calmly opened up his body to redirect Dominique Badji's cross into the top-left corner past a sprawling Matt Turner to make it 2-2.
It would stay that way until the waning moments of the match, when McNamara stunned the home crowd with a first-time laser finish to the far post, set up by a feed from Brandon Bye.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: FC Cincinnati have looked a much improved side so far this year under Pat Noonan, but the late concession in this one evoked memories of the types of ill-timed defensive lapses that have plagued the club in years past. On the other side, it's a big road result for the Revs, who now have some positive vibes working as they look ahead to a midweek US Open Cup clash with New York City FC on Wednesday.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The sides were in line to split the points until McNamara called game.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: McNamara gets the honors for the late theatrics that delivered all three points to his side.
Next Up
- CIN: Saturday, June 19 at CF Montréal | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Live on ESPN+ in US; TVA Sports in Canada)
- NE: Wednesday, May 25 at NYCFC | 7:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup