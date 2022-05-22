Recap: FC Cincinnati 2, New England Revolution 3

Tommy McNamara scored an 89th-minute game-winner to send the New England Revolution to a 3-2 road victory over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The match looked destined for a 2-2 draw until McNamara's dramatic late finish, which was the final of three class goals from the Revs on the night, the other two of which were scored by Sebastian Lletget and Adam Buksa.

The Revs started the game off with a bang. Lletget's scissor kick golazo to open the scoring in the 17th minute was an instant AT&T 5G Goal of the Week contender, giving the visitors the early 1-0 lead. Nine minutes later, Cincinnati responded through Brandon Vázquez's seventh goal of the season, as the American forward rose above everybody to head home John Nelson's cross.

After Buksa put New England back ahead with a stunning back heel, Cincinnati equalized once again with an impressive finish of their own. Barreal calmly opened up his body to redirect Dominique Badji's cross into the top-left corner past a sprawling Matt Turner to make it 2-2.