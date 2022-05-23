Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, New York Red Bulls 0

Ariel Lassiter and Robert Taylor scored their first league goals for Inter Miami CF to lift The Herons past New York Red Bulls, 2-0, Sunday evening at DRV PNK Stadium.
Lassiter, who was acquired from Houston Dynamo FC for $100,000 in General Allocation Money in the offseason, opened the scoring in the 29th minute. The Costa Rican international's shot from outside the box took a slight deflection on the way past a diving Ryan Meara to make it 1-0 for the hosts.
The Red Bulls pressed for the equalizer, finishing the game with 15 shots towards goal, but were unable to solve Drake Callender, as Taylor's insurance marker in the 88th minute put the game to bed, earning a valuable three points for Miami.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It’s a massive victory for Miami, who snap a four-game winless streak and hand the Red Bulls their first defeat away from home this season. Phil Neville’s side have quietly picked up points in each of their last three games – and are unbeaten in their last five at DRV PNK Stadium. Miami are just one point out of the seventh-and-final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Gerhard Struber, meanwhile, was frustrated with his team’s overall performance heading into Sunday’s match and will be even more unsatisfied following the defeat. It’s just the Red Bulls’ first loss in their last seven outings, but New York hasn’t won in their past four.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ariel Lassiter's first league goal for his new side turned out to be the winner. The space he created to get the shot away was key.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Drake Callender. The 24-year-old 'keeper was perfect on the evening, turning aside all four of New York's shots on target. Callender now has a pair of clean sheets in five starts this season.
Next Up
- MIA: Wednesday, May 25 at Orlando City SC | 7 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup
- RBNY: Wednesday, May 25 vs. Charlotte FC | 8 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup