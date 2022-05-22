Recap: CF Montréal 1, Real Salt Lake 2

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

Real Salt Lake conceded in the first minute but rallied in the second half for a 2-1 comeback win over CF Montréal Sunday afternoon at a rainy Stade Saputo.

Fans needed to make it to the stadium early to see Montréal break the ice. Ahmed Hamdi found Djordje Mihailovic just below the penalty spot and the midfielder opened the score within the first 43 seconds of the match.

RSL tied the game up on a corner kick in the 54th minute as Justin Glad towered over the Montreal defense and headed the equalizer.

The visitors found the go-ahead goal in the 66th minute when Sergio Cordova freed himself on the right side of the box before beating Sebastian Breza with a shot from a tight angle.

Goals

  • 1' — MTL — Djordje Mihailovic | WATCH
  • 54' — RSL — Justin Glad | WATCH
  • 66' — RSL — Sergio Cordova | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: CF Montréal dropped points for the very first time at Stade Saputo this season. Montréal has now lost back-to-back games ahead of their 2022 Canadian Champions debut on Wednesday night. After four straight losses, Real Salt Lake finally grabbed their first win in Montreal. RSL now has two consecutive comeback wins in their last two games.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Maikel Chang’s ball sent Cordova through on goal along the right side of the box. The striker didn’t miss his opportunity to bag the game winner.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Sergio Cordova scored his second goal in MLS to help RSL complete the comeback and notch all three points at Stade Saputo.

Next Up

  • MTL: Wednesday, May 25 vs. Forge FC | 7:00 pm ET (OneSoccer in Canada) | Canadian Championship
  • RSL: Saturday, May 28 vs. Houston Dynamo FC | 9:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; on DAZN in Canada) | MLS Regular Season
CF Montréal Real Salt Lake

Recap: Inter Miami CF 2, New York Red Bulls 0
Recap: New York City FC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0
Recap: Charlotte FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1
Recap: CF Montréal 1, Real Salt Lake 2
MLS products Jesse Marsch, Jack Harrison steer Leeds United to Premier League safety
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Leeds United finalizing deal to sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson
