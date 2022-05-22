Recap: CF Montréal 1, Real Salt Lake 2

Real Salt Lake conceded in the first minute but rallied in the second half for a 2-1 comeback win over CF Montréal Sunday afternoon at a rainy Stade Saputo.

Fans needed to make it to the stadium early to see Montréal break the ice. Ahmed Hamdi found Djordje Mihailovic just below the penalty spot and the midfielder opened the score within the first 43 seconds of the match.

RSL tied the game up on a corner kick in the 54th minute as Justin Glad towered over the Montreal defense and headed the equalizer.