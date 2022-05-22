Recap: New York City FC 1, Chicago Fire FC 0

Heber converted a penalty he earned himself and New York City FC took at least a momentary lead atop the Eastern Conference table with a workmanlike 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

With defending MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos serving a card-accumulation suspension, NYCFC outshot Chicago 15-10 overall and 5-1 in efforts on target, but rarely made Gaga Slonina make a difficult stop.

But Heber earned a spot kick midway through the first half when he won a header on the left side of the penalty area that then struck the arm of Fire defender Miguel Navarro.

Fotis Bazakos awarded the penalty following video review, and the Brazilian hammered his finish past Slonina to lift City a third consecutive win and seventh match without defeat. NYCFC also took a two-point lead on the Philadelphia Union before they played the Portland Timbers later Sunday night.