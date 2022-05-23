Recap: LA Galaxy 0, Houston Dynamo FC 3

Sebastian Ferreira scored in the first half and assisted on a pair of goals in the second half, as Houston Dynamo FC routed the LA Galaxy 3-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday evening.
Ferreira scored the Dynamo's opener in the 11th minute, as he put home a ball poorly dealt with by LA goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to give Houston a 1-0 edge.
In the 58th minute, the Dynamo grabbed insurance behind an AT&T 5G Goal of the Week candidate from just-entered Tyler Pasher, who latched onto a Ferreira pass and gave himself space outside the box to blast it past Bond to make it 2-0. That was followed less than five minutes later by Houston's third goal courtesy of Thorleifur Ulfarsson from another Ferreira assist, the first goal of the year for the 2022 MLS SuperDraft's fourth-overall selection.
That sealed a solid away win for Houston, their second win in three league matches after a four-match winless streak.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Both teams entered the match with an eye toward their respective midweek US Open Cup contests, with Greg Vanney opting to start with Douglas Costa, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, and Julian Araujo on the bench with LAFC coming to Carson on Wednesday for El Trafico. Still, the Galaxy defense didn't cover themselves in glory as that's now three goals allowed at home for the second straight match. The Dynamo, meanwhile, enjoyed a sterling performance by Sebastian Ferreira, as they'll head into their own Open Cup game flying high and hoping to build on a dominant away win.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With the Dynamo looking to build on a 1-0 lead, they finally found their second goal thanks to a left-footed laser from Tyler Pasher, who'd just entered the match moments ago.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Sebastian Ferreira delivered by far his best performance in a Dynamo kit. He was involved in all three Houston goals, including the assist that led to Pasher's second-half golazo.
Next Up
- LA: Wednesday, May 25 vs. LAFC | 10:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Round of 16
- HOU: Wednesday, May 25 at Sporting Kansas City | 8:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Round of 16