Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

The Colorado Rapids kept their home unbeaten run intact with a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC Sunday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids took the lead after a scoreless first half. Michael Barrios ran onto a long goal kick by William Yarbrough and slipped a pass to Diego Rubio on his right. Rubio's attempt was saved by a diving Stefan Frei and caromed off the chest of Yeimar, who raced to track back. Jonathan Lewis easily tapped in at the goal line to break the deadlock five minutes into the second half.

Lalas Abubakar kept Yarbrough's clean sheet alive in the 53rd minute when he rushed over and cleared Jordan Morris' chip from danger.

Goals

  • 50' — COL — Jonathan Lewis | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: With the win, the Rapids remain unbeaten at home this season. Robin Fraser notched his 50th MLS win as head coach. William Yarbrough recorded his 23rd clean sheet with Colorado, tying Tim Howard’s Rapids tally. The Sounders dropped points after recording back-to-back wins. The Concacaf Champions League title-holders suffered their fifth loss on the road this season.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Stefan Frei gets a hand on Diego Rubio’s cross, but it deflected onto Yeimar. Jonathan Lewis was at the right place at the right time to tap in the game-winning goal.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Diego Rubio was the most dangerous Rapids player on the pitch Sunday night. The Chilean's cross into the box led to Colorado’s lone goal of the match.

Next Up

  • COL: Saturday, May 28 vs. Nashville SC | 9:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • SEA: Sunday, May 29 vs. Charlotte FC | 9:30 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes)
Colorado Rapids Seattle Sounders FC

