Recap: Columbus Crew 0, LAFC 2

Carlos Vela scored his sixth goal of the season 17 minutes after entering as a halftime substitute, and LAFC ensured their long wait through inclement weather was worth it with a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Saturday night.

Jose Cifuentes also scored as LAFC overcame more than four hours of total weather delays to snap a three-match winless run and go at least momentarily back above Austin FC atop the Western Conference table. Austin play at home Sunday against Orlando City SC ( 8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Maxime Crepeau made three saves to keep his first clean sheet since a 2-0 home win over Minnesota United FC on May 1 and hold Columbus scoreless for the sixth time in their last eight matches.