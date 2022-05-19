Team of the Week

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Austin FC dominate lineup in Week 12

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Austin FC are now in the Supporters’ Shield lead after beating LAFC in Wednesday’s 10-game slate, making it no surprise that the Verde & Black lead Week 12’s Team of the Week presented by Audi.

That 2-1 win produced starting spots for goalkeeper Brad Stuver, center back Ruben Gabrielsen and midfielder Sebastian Driussi, while head coach Josh Wolff mans the sidelines. Stuver made six saves, Gabrielsen opened the scoring and Driussi provided a delightful assist on the game-winner, allowing ATX to claim the Western Conference’s top spot as well.

Staying out West, all three forwards hail from the conference: Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders FC) and Daniel Salloi (Sporting Kansas City). Cavallini’s stoppage-time penalty kick booked a 2-1 win over FC Dallas; Ruidiaz capped a 22-pass sequence in a 1-0 win at Houston Dynamo FC; and Salloi’s brace zoomed SKC 2-1 past the Colorado Rapids before his late red card soured the performance.

Aside from Driussi, the midfield group contains Chicago Fire FC playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri with 1g/1a in a wild 3-3 draw at the New York Red Bulls. And there’s a man-of-the-match performance from San Jose Earthquakes’ playmaker Jamiro Monteiro, whose brace powered a 3-2 win over Portland Timbers

The midfield quartet is rounded out by Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar after his game-winner earned a 2-1 win over CF Montréal, previously the Eastern Conference’s top side. 

On the backline, Gabrielsen is joined by two center backs: Alexander Callens from New York City FC and Damion Lowe from Inter Miami CF. Callens scored the opener in a 2-0 win at D.C. United, while Lowe was lockdown in a 0-0 draw with the Philadelphia Union and provided a goal-line clearance.

Team of the Week (3-4-3, left to right): Brad Stuver (ATX) – Alexander Callens (NYC), Damion Lowe (MIA), Ruben Gabrielsen (ATX) – Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI), Jamiro Monteiro (SJ), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Sebastian Driussi (ATX) – Lucas Cavallini (VAN), Raul Ruidiaz (SEA), Daniel Salloi (SKC)

Coach: Josh Wolff (ATX)

Bench: Drake Callender (MIA), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (SEA), Alex Muyl (NSH), Alfredo Morales (NYC), Jackson Yueill (SJ), Emanuel Reynoso (MIN), Omir Fernandez (RBNY)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

