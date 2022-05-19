Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 0, Seattle Sounders FC 1

Seattle Sounders FC got their second straight victory with a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium on Wednesday evening in a match that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Seattle opened the scoring on 28 minutes, with Raul Ruidiaz finishing off a well-worked team goal. Alex Roldan delivered the final ball of a clinical 22-pass build-up, hitting the Peruvian with a cross back across goal following some nifty combination play between Nicolas Lodeiro and Jordan Morris.

Houston went down a man in the 54th minute, as Adalberto Carrasquilla received his marching orders for a tactical foul on Lodeiro, the Panamanian midfielder's second such infraction of the match.

After finding themselves unable to add to the lead despite the man advantage, Seattle went down a man themselves in the 82nd minute, when Alex Roldan was issued a second yellow for a tactical foul of his own on Houston's Beto Avila.