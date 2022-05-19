Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2

Ruben Gabrielsen was the unlikely scorer of the opening goal, taking a recycled Diego Fagundez corner kick and juking an LAFC defender en route to a striker's finish in the 13th minute. Fagundez had an on-a-platter chance to double the lead in the 23rd minute, but hit the crossbar for arguably the best scoring chance of the half for either side.

Austin made late subs to go into a back five — unusual for them — after LAFC looked more threatening in the second half largely thanks to Cristian Arango's inclusion. Fagundez finally got his goal in the 80th, thanks to a divine assist from Sebastian Driussi, but Carlos Vela earned a PK and caromed it off the post to pull back a goal. That led to a furious finish; Verde held on through eight minutes of stoppage time to take the hard-earned three points.