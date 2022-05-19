Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2

Jamiro Monteiro scored a goal in either half, his second serving as the eventual match-winner, as the San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Portland Timbers 3-2 at PayPal Park on Wednesday evening.

A 18th minute goal by Portland's Cristhian Paredes from a corner-kick routine was later cancelled out by Jackson Yueill, who capped a beautiful goalward run with a diving header to level the match just past the half-hour mark.

Just before the half, the Quakes struck on the counter, with Cade Cowell feeding Monteiro to give San Jose a 2-1 lead they'd take to the locker room. The Timbers, however, leveled the match in the 56th minute via a Bill Tuiloma header from a Eryk Williamson corner kick.