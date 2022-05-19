Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2

Jamiro Monteiro scored a goal in either half, his second serving as the eventual match-winner, as the San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Portland Timbers 3-2 at PayPal Park on Wednesday evening.
A 18th minute goal by Portland's Cristhian Paredes from a corner-kick routine was later cancelled out by Jackson Yueill, who capped a beautiful goalward run with a diving header to level the match just past the half-hour mark.
Just before the half, the Quakes struck on the counter, with Cade Cowell feeding Monteiro to give San Jose a 2-1 lead they'd take to the locker room. The Timbers, however, leveled the match in the 56th minute via a Bill Tuiloma header from a Eryk Williamson corner kick.
But Monteiro completed his brace with ten minutes remaining, pouncing on a deflected ball inside the box and putting it past Aljaz Ivacic to make it a 3-2 contest and put San Jose up for good.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Quakes continue to get results under interim head coach Alex Covelo: across all competitions, they have lost just once in seven matches. Wednesday's victory served as not just their third straight in PayPal Park, but it snaps a span of seven matches without a win over Portland (5L-2D). The Timbers, after a historic display of offense against Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park on Saturday, remain in search of their first victory outside of Rose City since April 9 as it's now five straight non-winning results away from home.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jamiro Monteiro made sure that San Jose's lengthy winless streak against Portland came to an end. His goal on a deflection served as the match-winner for the Earthquakes with 10 minutes remaining:
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Monteiro found himself on the scoresheet for the second straight match, as the Cape Verdean international now has three goals and an assist in his last two appearances. Quakes fans will hope that the DP midfielder's run of form can continue for a sustained period of time.
Next Up
- SJ: Sunday, May 22 vs. Sporting Kansas City | 7:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada)
- POR: Sunday, May 22 vs. Philadelphia Union | 10:00 p.m. ET (FS1, FOX Deportes)