Recap: Nashville SC 2, CF Montréal 1

A second-half goal from Hany Mukhtar proved to be the winner for Nashville SC as the Coyotes defeated CF Montréal, 2-1, at GEODIS Park on Wednesday night.
Nashville took the lead through Alex Muyl after an energetic start. The wingback brought down a long diagonal ball from Joe Willis before dribbling into the box, skating past a pair of Montréal defenders before unleashing a left-footed laser into the side netting.
Minutes after halftime, Mukhtar doubled the advantage. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP runner-up was the beneficiary of some exemplary holdup play from CJ Sapong, who shielded the ball excellently before setting Mukhtar up for a tap-in.
Montréal pulled a goal back four minutes later through Kei Kamara, who took advantage of a sloppy bit of play from Willis to bundle the ball in from close range. It wasn't enough to earn a result for the visitors, but it was enough for Kamara to move up to fourth all-time in goals scored in league history.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: After a dismal 2-0 loss in Houston and a loaded Gary Smith press conference, Nashville responded strongly, knocking off the top side in the Eastern Conference. They've now gone 23 matches unbeaten at home with a home-heavy end to the season. With the loss, Montréal fall to third in the East, but only a point out of first and a long stint at Stade Saputo on the horizon.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar's early second-half goal secured the result for Nashville and firmly swung momentum in their direction.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Brian Anunga came into the side to give Sean Davis a rest and rewarded Smith's trust with a strong showing, completing 88% of his passes and keeping Victor Wanyama largely in check.
Next Up
- NSH: Saturday, May 21 vs. Atlanta United | 7:30 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)
- MTL: Sunday, May 22 vs. Real Salt Lake | 4:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)