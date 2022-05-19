Recap: Nashville SC 2, CF Montréal 1

A second-half goal from Hany Mukhtar proved to be the winner for Nashville SC as the Coyotes defeated CF Montréal , 2-1, at GEODIS Park on Wednesday night.

Nashville took the lead through Alex Muyl after an energetic start. The wingback brought down a long diagonal ball from Joe Willis before dribbling into the box, skating past a pair of Montréal defenders before unleashing a left-footed laser into the side netting.

Minutes after halftime, Mukhtar doubled the advantage. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP runner-up was the beneficiary of some exemplary holdup play from CJ Sapong, who shielded the ball excellently before setting Mukhtar up for a tap-in.