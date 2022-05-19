Recap: Nashville SC 2, CF Montréal 1

By Ben Wright @benwright

A second-half goal from Hany Mukhtar proved to be the winner for Nashville SC as the Coyotes defeated CF Montréal, 2-1, at GEODIS Park on Wednesday night.

Nashville took the lead through Alex Muyl after an energetic start. The wingback brought down a long diagonal ball from Joe Willis before dribbling into the box, skating past a pair of Montréal defenders before unleashing a left-footed laser into the side netting.

Minutes after halftime, Mukhtar doubled the advantage. The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP runner-up was the beneficiary of some exemplary holdup play from CJ Sapong, who shielded the ball excellently before setting Mukhtar up for a tap-in.

Montréal pulled a goal back four minutes later through Kei Kamara, who took advantage of a sloppy bit of play from Willis to bundle the ball in from close range. It wasn't enough to earn a result for the visitors, but it was enough for Kamara to move up to fourth all-time in goals scored in league history.

Goals

  • 28' – NSH – Alex Muyl | WATCH
  • 51' – NSH – Hany Mukhtar | WATCH
  • 55' – MTL – Kei Kamara | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: After a dismal 2-0 loss in Houston and a loaded Gary Smith press conference, Nashville responded strongly, knocking off the top side in the Eastern Conference. They've now gone 23 matches unbeaten at home with a home-heavy end to the season. With the loss, Montréal fall to third in the East, but only a point out of first and a long stint at Stade Saputo on the horizon.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar's early second-half goal secured the result for Nashville and firmly swung momentum in their direction.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Brian Anunga came into the side to give Sean Davis a rest and rewarded Smith's trust with a strong showing, completing 88% of his passes and keeping Victor Wanyama largely in check.

Next Up

  • NSH: Saturday, May 21 vs. Atlanta United | 7:30 pm ET (FOX, FOX Deportes)
  • MTL: Sunday, May 22 vs. Real Salt Lake | 4:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Nashville SC CF Montréal

Related Stories

Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal
Kei Kamara climbs MLS all-time goals chart with latest CF Montréal strike
2022 MLS Fantasy Week 12 DGW Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2

Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2
Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal

Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1
Concacaf's best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders

Concacaf's best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | May 18, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | May 18, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers | May 18, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers | May 18, 2022
Austin FC's Brad Stuver turns into a WALL against LAFC
2:10

Austin FC's Brad Stuver turns into a WALL against LAFC
NO PENALTY: LAFC not given late penalty after VR
1:01

NO PENALTY: LAFC not given late penalty after VR
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10