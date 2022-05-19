Recap: DC United 0, NYCFC 2

New York City FC bagged two first-half goals and cruised to their first road win of the season, a 2-0 triumph over D.C. United Wednesday night at Audi Field.

Brad Smith struck the post just two minutes in the match, but NYCFC found the back of the net first. Chris Gloster crossed to Alexander Callens near post following a corner kick and the center back headed in the opening goal in the 6th minute.

NYCFC was awarded a penalty just before halftime when Video Review confirmed a Brendan Hines-Ike handball in the box. Taty Castellanos stepped up to the spot and put his Panenka PK past Rafael Romo to double the Cityzens lead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.