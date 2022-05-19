Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1

By Phil West @philwest

Daniel Salloi and Lucas Esteves got their respective teams on the board before halftime, and then Salloi scored the decisive goal to deliver a 2-1 Sporting Kansas City win over Colorado Rapids at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday night.

The hosts opened the scoring a little more than midway through the first half, with Salloi knifing between three Rapids players after a quick free-kick to set himself up for an incisive near-post shot in the 24th minute. Colorado got back into the match five minutes later, with Esteves taking advantage of some chaos in the box to notch his first goal of the season.

It got a little worse for SKC before half, with starting center forward Nikola Vujnovic needing to sub out with a non-contact calf injury in the 34th minute.

But Salloi came through for the hosts again five minutes after the restart, pouncing on a Lalas Abubakar giveaway and finding himself with time and space to score. The Rapids had to shift their plans when their starting center forward, Gyasi Zardes, came off with his own non-contact leg injury in the 64th minute.

A hard-luck night for the Rapids came to an end with Auston Trusty getting sent off with a second yellow in stoppage time before a full-on, match-ending kerfuffle saw Esteves, Andreu Fontas, and Salloi all get sent off.

Goals

  • 24' – SKC – Daniel Salloi | WATCH
  • 29' – COL – Lucas Esteves | WATCH
  • 50' – SKC – Daniel Salloi | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: SKC got a badly-needed home win, though both teams’ roster got a little thinner throughout the match between injuries and red cards. The result also pulled the Rapids down below the playoff line with SKC, which might be of concern to the Colorado faithful even with their recent win over LAFC.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The second Salloi goal was the match-winning moment, though the pile-up of red cards at the very end of the match was fascinating in its own way, so we'll also show that here.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Even with the sendoff at the end marring his night, Salloi was excellent, with two goals and lots of pressure on a Rapids backline who will be looking for a rematch to change the narrative.

Next Up

Sporting Kansas City Colorado Rapids

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Week 12 DGW Positional Rankings
Your MLS Week 12 watch guide: 10 games arrive Wednesday night
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 12
More News
More News
Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2

Recap: LAFC 1, Austin FC 2
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, Portland Timbers 2
Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal

Nashville SC show "true colors" in bounce-back win over red-hot CF Montréal
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1

Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, FC Dallas 1
Concacaf's best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders

Concacaf's best! Raul Ruidiaz finishes off 22-pass masterclass for Seattle Sounders
Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | May 18, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Austin FC | May 18, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers | May 18, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers | May 18, 2022
Austin FC's Brad Stuver turns into a WALL against LAFC
2:10

Austin FC's Brad Stuver turns into a WALL against LAFC
NO PENALTY: LAFC not given late penalty after VR
1:01

NO PENALTY: LAFC not given late penalty after VR
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10