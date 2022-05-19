Recap: Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado Rapids 1

Daniel Salloi and Lucas Esteves got their respective teams on the board before halftime, and then Salloi scored the decisive goal to deliver a 2-1 Sporting Kansas City win over Colorado Rapids at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday night.

The hosts opened the scoring a little more than midway through the first half, with Salloi knifing between three Rapids players after a quick free-kick to set himself up for an incisive near-post shot in the 24th minute. Colorado got back into the match five minutes later, with Esteves taking advantage of some chaos in the box to notch his first goal of the season.

It got a little worse for SKC before half, with starting center forward Nikola Vujnovic needing to sub out with a non-contact calf injury in the 34th minute.

But Salloi came through for the hosts again five minutes after the restart, pouncing on a Lalas Abubakar giveaway and finding himself with time and space to score. The Rapids had to shift their plans when their starting center forward, Gyasi Zardes, came off with his own non-contact leg injury in the 64th minute.