Chicago Fire sign goalkeeper Josh Cohen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have signed goalkeeper Josh Cohen via free agency, the club announced Wednesday. He is under contract through June 2027 with an option for the 2027-28 season.

The 33-year-old spent the last two seasons with Atlanta United, making eight appearances across all competitions. He also played seven times for their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Atlanta United 2.

"The goalkeeper position at the Chicago Fire has been a source of pride and stability for many years, and we are looking forward to welcoming Josh to the goalkeeper union," said Fire director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

"Cohen’s experience will strengthen our goalkeeper corps through depth and meaningful competition on a daily basis as the team continues to get stronger at every position."

Cohen bolsters Chicago's goalkeeping room behind starter Chris Brady. He boasts previous UEFA Champions League experience with Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Haifa.