Nashville SC acquire Costa Rican striker Warren Madrigal

Nashville SC have acquired forward Warren Madrigal from Costa Rican top-flight powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa, the club announced Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Costa Rica international is signed through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30. He will occupy an international roster spot.
“Warren is a dynamic attacking player who can create and finish scoring chances at a high level, and we look forward to having him with our group in 2026,” said Mike Jacobs, Nashville SC president of soccer operations and general manager.
Madrigal contributed 19g/9a in 100 appearances across all competitions for Saprissa since making his professional debut in 2020. He also had loan stints with LaLiga side Valencia CF and Costa Rican outfit Sporting FC.
Internationally, Madrigal has scored six goals in 26 appearances for Costa Rica. He's represented Los Ticos in the Concacaf Nations League, Concacaf Gold Cup, Copa América and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Madrigal joins an attacking corps led by 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, who finished third in the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race. The duo combined for 40g/17a last season.
Nashville open their 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
