Nashville SC acquire Costa Rican striker Warren Madrigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have acquired forward Warren Madrigal from Costa Rican top-flight powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Costa Rica international is signed through the 2028-29 MLS season with an option for 2029-30. He will occupy an international roster spot.

“Warren is a dynamic attacking player who can create and finish scoring chances at a high level, and we look forward to having him with our group in 2026,” said Mike Jacobs, Nashville SC president of soccer operations and general manager.