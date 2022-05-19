Recap: New York Red Bulls 3, Chicago Fire FC 3

Chicago Fire FC's Xherdan Shaqiri scored his third goal of the season in the 89th minute, but New York Red Bulls substitute Patryk Klimala answered with his fourth during second-half stoppage time of a wild 3-3 draw on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena.
Chris Mueller added his first goal in his third appearance with the Fire and Wyatt Omsberg headed in his first of the season from a well-worked corner as the Fire snapped a four-match losing streak, but ran their winless stretch to eight games.
Lewis Morgan opened the scoring with a penalty kick for his team-leading fifth goal for RBNY, and Cameron Harper scored his first in MLS on a shot spilled into the net by Fire 'keeper Gabriel Slonina.
Klimala's late leveler helped the hosts run their unbeaten run to six matches, but they've now gone six home games to start the season without a victory.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Klimala has 12 goals in his one-and-a-third seasons as an MLS striker, and he may be finding a productive role as a second-half substitute. This was his third scored off manager Gerhard Struber's subs' bench in the last three games, and arguably the most important. Meanwhile, Chicago strung together some quality offensive production, piecing together just their third multiple-goal performance of the season, but will be disappointed to drop points after giving up a stoppage-time goal and a blunder by 18-year-old Slonina.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Chris Mueller's goal was his first in any competition since scoring for Orlando City SC in a 1-1 draw with CF Montréal late last season. That includes a short, largely frustrating stretch with Hibernian in the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership that preceded his free transfer to Chicago.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Xherdan Shaqiri. The Switzerland and former Liverpool star hasn't had the most dynamic start to life in MLS, but he proved his class for most of the 90 minutes in North Jersey and especially after halftime. It was his corner to the near post, flicked on by Jhon Duran, that led to Omsberg's goal. And he was ruthless after a poor Red Bulls clearance to give his side the lead again late.
Next Up
- RBNY: Sunday, 6 pm ET at Inter Miami CF | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
- CHI: Sunday, 5 pm ET at New York City FC | 5 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)