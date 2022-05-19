Recap: New York Red Bulls 3, Chicago Fire FC 3

Chicago Fire FC 's Xherdan Shaqiri scored his third goal of the season in the 89th minute, but New York Red Bulls substitute Patryk Klimala answered with his fourth during second-half stoppage time of a wild 3-3 draw on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena.

Chris Mueller added his first goal in his third appearance with the Fire and Wyatt Omsberg headed in his first of the season from a well-worked corner as the Fire snapped a four-match losing streak, but ran their winless stretch to eight games.

Lewis Morgan opened the scoring with a penalty kick for his team-leading fifth goal for RBNY, and Cameron Harper scored his first in MLS on a shot spilled into the net by Fire 'keeper Gabriel Slonina.