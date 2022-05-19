Recap: Philadelphia Union 0, Inter Miami CF 0

The Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF had nothing to separate them in a Wednesday night matchup, playing to a 0-0 draw at Subaru Park.

Philadelphia, who hadn't been shut out all season, have now drawn their last five league outings. Miami are now winless in their last four MLS matches (0W-2L-2D).

The first half ended without a goal for either side, despite a number of chances for the Union going begging – including a vigorous AT&T 5G Goal of the Week bid from Jakob Glesnes when his free kick dinged the post. Several late opportunities also failed to result in a breakthrough as the Union sought a late winner.