Recap: Philadelphia Union 0, Inter Miami CF 0

The Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF had nothing to separate them in a Wednesday night matchup, playing to a 0-0 draw at Subaru Park.
Philadelphia, who hadn't been shut out all season, have now drawn their last five league outings. Miami are now winless in their last four MLS matches (0W-2L-2D).
The first half ended without a goal for either side, despite a number of chances for the Union going begging – including a vigorous AT&T 5G Goal of the Week bid from Jakob Glesnes when his free kick dinged the post. Several late opportunities also failed to result in a breakthrough as the Union sought a late winner.
Miami showed some glimpses of their own in the attack, but ultimately little that presented much of a challenge for Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake as the teams finished goalless and settled for a point apiece.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Philadelphia clearly were the better side, holding a 20-9 edge in shots and being credited with eight shots on target to Miami's two. Despite failing to find the net against a club near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the point – at least momentarily – placed them atop the conference. Miami, despite struggling to put together much of a coherent attack, will be pleased to leave Chester with a result, but remain in search of their first league win since April 24.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Jakob Glesnes nearly brought the Subaru Park crowd to its feet with a scorcher of a free-kick attempt from well outside the box. And this one didn't miss by much:
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Drake Callender was credited with eight saves on the evening for Inter Miami, backstopping a defense that saw the Union held without a goal for the first time in all competitions since Sept. 15, 2021.
Next Up
- PHI: Sunday, May 22 at Portland Timbers | 10 pm ET (FS1, FOX Deportes)
- MIA: Sunday, May 22 vs. New York Red Bulls | 6 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)